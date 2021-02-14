Mary’s Center Families Benefit from Laptop Donation by Hispanic Heritage Foundation

Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

The Donation Seeks to Eliminate Learning Gaps for Students and Isolation for Seniors

Washington, DC, February 14, 2021 --



The laptop contribution seeks to eliminate learning gaps for students and social isolation for seniors, issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We wanted to focus on these demographics to create opportunities for intergenerational connections and provide bonding experiences among family members who need a safe, socially distanced way to see loved ones during the pandemic,” says Antonio Tijerino, President of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “In addition, while many students are out of physical classrooms, technology becomes vital for distance learning, and we wanted to be part of this important endeavor to help young people continue with their studies.”



The laptops are equipped with a year of Wi-Fi connection through Comcast Internet Essentials and recipients will also receive technology training from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.



“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation has always been a beacon of hope for our families in need, and we are extremely humbled by their care and compassion for the challenges faced by our participants,” says Maria Gomez, President and CEO of Mary’s Center. “Our families have gone through a lot during the pandemic and this donation will provide much needed support for our youth to thrive in school and our seniors to get the resources they need during this time of isolation.”



The laptop distribution is in place and recipients were identified among the most under-resourced families served by Mary’s Center.



About Mary’s Center

