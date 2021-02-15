Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Beckatt Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Beckatt Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Beckatt Solutions Wins Software & Technology Award

Beckatt Solutions was recently announced as one of the winners of New World Reports annual Software and Technology Awards, 2020.

Elgin, IL, February 15, 2021 --(



The Software and Technology Awards acknowledge the efforts of technology pioneers and disruptors of modern technology, as well as those who have sustained excellence and exhibited long term dedication to their commitment to the development and advancements in technology. The 2020 edition of the Software and Technology Awards were launched with the notion that while technology has seen itself thrust into a role of crucial importance in the last decade, 2020 has magnified this role to new heights.



New World Report Awards Coordinator Gabrielle Ellis took a moment to speak on the achievements of those recognized: “It is always a pleasure to highlight the companies that work in the technology sphere, especially with consideration of the challenges all businesses and all industries have faced over the last year. I offer a sincere congratulations to all of those acknowledged in this program and hope you all have a fantastic year ahead.”



To see the list of award winners, visit the Software and Technology Awards Full Winners Listing 2020 at https://www.thenewworldreport.com/winners-list/?award=98-2020.



About Beckatt Solutions



Headquartered in Illinois, Beckatt Solutions is a leading US distributor of 3D printers, supplies and software. With years of expertise in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services. Co-Founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey established Beckatt Solutions in 2013 to increase the number of 3D printers and expand 3D printing services and partners in the United States. Beckatt Solutions has sales and service locations in Elgin, IL, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.



About New World Report



New World Report is an insightful and informative business news platform providing readers throughout the Americas with business advice to aid business progress, success stories aimed to inspire and trends and innovations to support business growth and continuity. Born out of the merge of U.S. Business News and Latin America News, The New World Report has a dedicated website which is updated daily with content and each month a newsletter is circulated to more than 100,000 businesses and professionals from across the region.



New World Report is brought to you by AI Global Media. AI Global Media is a digital media group launched in 2010 with 12 brands in its portfolio. The group has in excess of 600,000 pageviews across its brand websites per month (*accurate as of June 2020) and circulates newsletters and special edition magazines to more than 1.6m recipients across various walks of life.



For more information, or to reach a representative in your region, contact Beckatt Solutions at 630.206.3993 or info@beckatt.com, or visit Beckatt Solutions online at www.beckatt.com. Elgin, IL, February 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New World Report recently announced the winners of the 2020 Software and Technology Awards, and 3D printing software and products distributor Beckatt Solutions was named one of the award winners. Michael Storey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beckatt Solutions had this to say about the award: “We are truly honored to be named one of the winners of the 2020 Software and Technology Awards. New World Report annually selects the best companies that have sustained excellence and a long track record of dedication to advancements in technology. Our team is thrilled and humbled to be considered among these illustrious award winners.”The Software and Technology Awards acknowledge the efforts of technology pioneers and disruptors of modern technology, as well as those who have sustained excellence and exhibited long term dedication to their commitment to the development and advancements in technology. The 2020 edition of the Software and Technology Awards were launched with the notion that while technology has seen itself thrust into a role of crucial importance in the last decade, 2020 has magnified this role to new heights.New World Report Awards Coordinator Gabrielle Ellis took a moment to speak on the achievements of those recognized: “It is always a pleasure to highlight the companies that work in the technology sphere, especially with consideration of the challenges all businesses and all industries have faced over the last year. I offer a sincere congratulations to all of those acknowledged in this program and hope you all have a fantastic year ahead.”To see the list of award winners, visit the Software and Technology Awards Full Winners Listing 2020 at https://www.thenewworldreport.com/winners-list/?award=98-2020.About Beckatt SolutionsHeadquartered in Illinois, Beckatt Solutions is a leading US distributor of 3D printers, supplies and software. With years of expertise in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services. Co-Founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey established Beckatt Solutions in 2013 to increase the number of 3D printers and expand 3D printing services and partners in the United States. Beckatt Solutions has sales and service locations in Elgin, IL, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.About New World ReportNew World Report is an insightful and informative business news platform providing readers throughout the Americas with business advice to aid business progress, success stories aimed to inspire and trends and innovations to support business growth and continuity. Born out of the merge of U.S. Business News and Latin America News, The New World Report has a dedicated website which is updated daily with content and each month a newsletter is circulated to more than 100,000 businesses and professionals from across the region.New World Report is brought to you by AI Global Media. AI Global Media is a digital media group launched in 2010 with 12 brands in its portfolio. The group has in excess of 600,000 pageviews across its brand websites per month (*accurate as of June 2020) and circulates newsletters and special edition magazines to more than 1.6m recipients across various walks of life.For more information, or to reach a representative in your region, contact Beckatt Solutions at 630.206.3993 or info@beckatt.com, or visit Beckatt Solutions online at www.beckatt.com. Contact Information Beckatt Solutions

Michael Storey

630-206-3993



http://www.beckatt.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Beckatt Solutions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend