Retail Cart Sanitizing System (CSS-5000) Launched by Navis SaniTec, a Division of Navis TubeTex

Targeting the retail and grocery markets, the small footprint is easily configurable for any space and orientation, as carts can be sanitized individually, nested (batched) or continuously (contiguous nested). The equipment monitors key operational parameters using Internet of Things (IoT) functions to further improve cleaning processes and maintenance. Gardner added, “The increase in online shopping has impacted storefront retailers. Providing a solution that mitigates the spread of germs and bacteria on shopping carts has a significant impact on a positive consumer shopping experience.” The cart cleaning system standardizes the cleaning process for consistent and clean cart surfaces. Lexington, NC, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A recognized leader and the gold standard in custom textile system finishing solutions, Navis TubeTex has leveraged its innovative engineering resources to solve long-standing issues beyond textiles. This includes food preparation and production, precision chemical and surface spraying, and material movement and management systems.Will Motchar, President and CEO of Navis TubeTex, stated, “The market disruption during COVID has highlighted the need for innovative solutions in a variety of markets. Creating a business division that leverages our engineering process while solving today’s problems and challenges was a win.” Navis SaniTec identified a need for permanent, yet flexible solutions, with a rapid ROI, to address the problem of shopping cart sanitization with its CSS-5000 Cart Sanitizing System.The CSS-5000 Cart Sanitizing System is engineered with spray technology for maximum coverage and a proven, repeatable cart cleaning process. Joe Gardner, Managing Director of Navis SaniTec, added, “The Navis SaniTec CSS-5000 uses a safe, formulated cleaner that is intended to disinfect surfaces while posing no hazard to humans. The precision application of disinfectant and water is highly efficient and outperforms manual processes in both results and lower operating costs.”Targeting the retail and grocery markets, the small footprint is easily configurable for any space and orientation, as carts can be sanitized individually, nested (batched) or continuously (contiguous nested). The equipment monitors key operational parameters using Internet of Things (IoT) functions to further improve cleaning processes and maintenance. Gardner added, “The increase in online shopping has impacted storefront retailers. Providing a solution that mitigates the spread of germs and bacteria on shopping carts has a significant impact on a positive consumer shopping experience.” The cart cleaning system standardizes the cleaning process for consistent and clean cart surfaces. Contact Information Navis Sanitec

Joe Gardner

(336) 956-7025



navissanitec.com



