Press Releases Tyto Athene Press Release

Receive press releases from Tyto Athene: By Email RSS Feeds: Tyto Athene, LLC Announces Annual Sales Kick-Off Meeting to Take Place January 31 - February 4, 2022 at Bellagio Las Vegas

Herndon, VA, February 15, 2021 --(



“The Sales Kick-Off Meeting is essential to meeting our short and long-term objectives,” said Julene Slusher, Director of Marketing and Partner Relations for Tyto Athene, “We have employees and partners located throughout the United States. By bringing everyone together in one location, we can efficiently convene for strategy meetings, education and networking.” Slusher added, “Bellagio Las Vegas offers exceptional meeting space, service and amenities. We host four evening social events, as well as all meals as part of the conference and Bellagio’s venues are unparalleled.”



Tyto Athene’s annual meeting is highlighted by training provided by Tyto’s strategic partners. Previous presenters include NEC, AVAYA, GTS Group, Ribbon Communications, Ruckus Networks CommScope, Ciena, Extreme Networks, Compunetix, Jenne Inc., Corning Inc., Poly, RAD, Thinklogical, and T-Mobile. All current and potential partners are invited to be a part of the event.



For more information about the 2022 Sales and Engineering Kick-Off Meeting, please visit www.gotyto.com/partners.



About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more, please visit www.gotyto.com. Herndon, VA, February 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tyto Athene announced today that they will be holding their annual Sales and Engineering Kick-Off meeting January 31 - February 4, 2022 at Bellagio Las Vegas. This annual event brings together the entire sales, engineering and executive teams from Tyto Athene to meet with strategic partners for planning and training for the upcoming year.“The Sales Kick-Off Meeting is essential to meeting our short and long-term objectives,” said Julene Slusher, Director of Marketing and Partner Relations for Tyto Athene, “We have employees and partners located throughout the United States. By bringing everyone together in one location, we can efficiently convene for strategy meetings, education and networking.” Slusher added, “Bellagio Las Vegas offers exceptional meeting space, service and amenities. We host four evening social events, as well as all meals as part of the conference and Bellagio’s venues are unparalleled.”Tyto Athene’s annual meeting is highlighted by training provided by Tyto’s strategic partners. Previous presenters include NEC, AVAYA, GTS Group, Ribbon Communications, Ruckus Networks CommScope, Ciena, Extreme Networks, Compunetix, Jenne Inc., Corning Inc., Poly, RAD, Thinklogical, and T-Mobile. All current and potential partners are invited to be a part of the event.For more information about the 2022 Sales and Engineering Kick-Off Meeting, please visit www.gotyto.com/partners.About Tyto Athene, LLC:Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more, please visit www.gotyto.com. Contact Information Tyto Athene

Jeff Whitlock

703-885-7900



gotyto.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tyto Athene