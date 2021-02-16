Firstat, an at Home Nursing Care Agency Serving Chula Vista, Publishes Guide to Help Families Learn What to Expect from a Professional Home Health Agency

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Firstat Nursing Services Press Release

Chula Vista, CA, February 16, 2021 --(



“Families often face tough decisions about long term care and living arrangements for aging loved ones or family members in need of daily help,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services. With complications surrounding care, many people turn to the trusted service of an at-home health agency. With medical assistance, expertise, and even companionship, skilled nursing services offer an invaluable solution.



Here’s what to expect from a professional home health agency.



Helping Seniors Live Independently at Home - Sometimes, bringing in outside help on a regular basis can keep an aging parent living independently at home. Many seniors are capable of handling day to day activities but need guidance with more complicated activities. With comprehensive training handling age-related disease, the right caregiver can provide customizable solutions for independence that creates peace of mind in knowing a loved one is safe and secure at home.



Medical Expertise at the Ready - Skilled nurses and in-home caregivers are professionally trained and certified. With this level of medical expertise on-demand, a premium level of care is seconds away. This means assistance administering complicated medications, dressing wounds, and providing the top tier medical attention a loved one may need. And, with part-time and full-time hours available, it’s easy to build a schedule and care plan that fits your needs.



A Trusted, Reliable Skilled Nursing Agency - With plenty of choices of at-home nursing services available, it’s essential to find an agency with competent, trusted professionals. Look for agencies who prioritize respect, with a great reputation in the community. Choosing a skilled nursing agency that is a good fit for your loved one is critical in getting the results you need with a caregiver who is not just competent but caring too.



People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.



About Firstat Nursing Services

Linnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.



To give families and seniors a better understanding of how in-home care can help their daily lives, Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.



Firstat Nursing Services

Linnea Goodrich

411 Camino del Rio South, Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92108

619-220-7600

