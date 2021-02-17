Speaker Line-Up for MilSatCom USA 2021 Announced

Arlington, VA, February 17, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group are proud to announce the 5th annual MilSatCom USA conference, taking place online as a virtual event on June 23rd - 24th, 2021.
This conference is being held at a time when the US DOD is having to respond to challenges that threaten its historic dominance and worldwide SATCOM provision. Space is no longer a safe haven for military assets - jamming and interference by state and non-state actors is rife, and acquisition processes are coming under fire.
With this in mind, MilSatCom USA 2021 will bring together military and government leaders, as well as major industry SATCOM providers, to explore MILSATCOM in depth, covering topics such as emerging US Space policy, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration between nations and organisations, and expeditionary SATCOM for the Warfighter.
As one of the leading forums of its kind, the SATCOM community is encouraged to get involved by joining the US space enterprise in June 2021 to discuss the most pressing subjects in military SATCOM.
The conference speaker line-up and agenda has been announced, and can be viewed online at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom4.
Key presentations to watch include:
1) DOD CIO: Modernizing SATCOM Implementation Plan
Mr. Mike Dean, Chief, DoD SATCOM, Office of the Chief Information Officer, US DoD
2) Enabling the Air Force to Fight and Win through Effective SATCOM Capability
Brigadier General Chad Raduege, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Air Combat Command, US Air Force
3) 7th Signal Command: Ensuring Network-Capable Operations
Brigadier General Christopher L. Eubank, Commanding General, 7th Signal Command (Theater), US Army
4) Supporting the Warfighter with Resilient, Persistent and Mobile SATCOM
Lieutenant Colonel Neil Menzie, Branch Chief SATCOM & PNT, Joint Chiefs of Staff J6
5) COMSATCOM for the Warfighter: Integrating Commercial SATCOM into Military Communications Architectures
Ms. Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Air Force Space Command
6) SMC Integrated SATCOM Enterprise Vision
Mr. Joe Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force
MilSatCom USA 2021
June 23rd – 24th, 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corporation
Sponsors and Exhibitors: XTAR and SKY Perfect JSAT
