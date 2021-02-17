Speaker Line-Up for MilSatCom USA 2021 Announced

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: the 5th annual MilSatCom USA conference will take place online as a virtual event on June 23rd – 24th, 2021.

Arlington, VA, February 17, 2021 --



This conference is being held at a time when the US DOD is having to respond to challenges that threaten its historic dominance and worldwide SATCOM provision. Space is no longer a safe haven for military assets - jamming and interference by state and non-state actors is rife, and acquisition processes are coming under fire.



With this in mind, MilSatCom USA 2021 will bring together military and government leaders, as well as major industry SATCOM providers, to explore MILSATCOM in depth, covering topics such as emerging US Space policy, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration between nations and organisations, and expeditionary SATCOM for the Warfighter.



As one of the leading forums of its kind, the SATCOM community is encouraged to get involved by joining the US space enterprise in June 2021 to discuss the most pressing subjects in military SATCOM.



The conference speaker line-up and agenda has been announced, and can be viewed online at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom4.



Key presentations to watch include:



1) DOD CIO: Modernizing SATCOM Implementation Plan

Mr. Mike Dean, Chief, DoD SATCOM, Office of the Chief Information Officer, US DoD



2) Enabling the Air Force to Fight and Win through Effective SATCOM Capability

Brigadier General Chad Raduege, Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Air Combat Command, US Air Force



3) 7th Signal Command: Ensuring Network-Capable Operations

Brigadier General Christopher L. Eubank, Commanding General, 7th Signal Command (Theater), US Army



4) Supporting the Warfighter with Resilient, Persistent and Mobile SATCOM

Lieutenant Colonel Neil Menzie, Branch Chief SATCOM & PNT, Joint Chiefs of Staff J6



5) COMSATCOM for the Warfighter: Integrating Commercial SATCOM into Military Communications Architectures

Ms. Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Air Force Space Command



6) SMC Integrated SATCOM Enterprise Vision

Mr. Joe Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force



To learn more and register for the event, interested parties can visit www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom4



MilSatCom USA 2021

June 23rd – 24th, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sponsors and Exhibitors: XTAR and SKY Perfect JSAT



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/pr4



