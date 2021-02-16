Anil Uzun Will Start a Live Broadcast on YouTube to Discuss Vaccine Certificate and How It Will Affect Traveling

Anil Uzun will start a live broadcast on YouTube to discuss the vaccine certificate and how it will affect traveling. The live broadcast will be held on YouTube on Thursday, February 25, at 05:00pm CET.





“The European Governments and USA are pushing for vaccine passports to open up travel again. Ministers of the countries are discussing the possibility of an international certificate system which will change the rules of the travelling game,” he continues. “The passport will possibly be an app that the passenger will show to the border officers when they are ready to travel. Some airlines may require that it is registered at check-in, or online check-in.”



“Vaccine certificate will be our ticket to travelling. Once it is introduced we will be a little closer to getting back to our normal lives and travel routines,” Anil Uzun says.



On the live broadcast Anıl Uzun will talk with his guests on the possible new travel rules after the vaccine certificate on Thursday, February 25, at 05:00pm CET, on Youtube.



Who is Anil Uzun?



