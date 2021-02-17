Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Softline Group: By Email RSS Feeds: For the First Time Ever, Softline Was Recognized as the Best Industrial Design Solutions Partner of Siemens Digital Industries Software

Siemens Digital Industries Software, the world renowned developer of software products for industrial design, for the first time ever recognized Softline as the best partner in the EMEA region.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is the world leading manufacturer of CAD systems. The vendor's solutions and services cover the entire value chain, from the initial conceptual design to the production planning and technical support, both for the product and for the companies implementing the solutions. Siemens Digital Industries Software is committed to building meaningful partnerships with the key players in the global IT industry.



The history of cooperation between Siemens Digital Industries Software and Softline dates back to 2012. Softline has the top partnership statuses of the vendor and actively works with the vendor's main products and services. Certified experts from the CAD/GIS department have passed the mandatory vendor's testing and confirmed their knowledge. Due to this approach, Softline successfully launches end-to-end projects in the field of digital transformation based on the developer's technologies year after year. As a result, customers can get a significantly shorter time-to-market, increased manufacturing flexibility and lower costs.



In 2020 Softline for the first time ever became the best partner of Siemens Digital Industries Software in the EMEA region based on various performance indicators. These include successful development of marketing programs for vendor's solutions promotion, continuous upgrade of the products portfolio, and annual increase in the volumes of Siemens Digital Industries Software NX systems and services implementation.



NX CAD is the top-level CAD system. Such software is used for solving the most complex engineering problems, also it's involved in all stages of product development and release, such as industrial design, engineering, reverse engineering, technical documentation preparation, process preparation, etc.



The vendor has already awarded the Smart Expert status to highlight the successful performance of the CAD/GIS department of Softline in the implementation of projects based on NX CAD system. This status confirms the high level of technical expertise of Softline staff and is a strong guarantee of the customer service quality.



"Due to the partnership with the world leader in CAD systems we can implement complex and technically sophisticated projects, from consultations to system implementation and staff training. Year after year we increase the scope of cooperation with Siemens Digital Industries Software and gain access to advanced products and services of the vendor. For example, Softline provides the first line of technical support for the customers. Not every partner can do that, only the partners who confirmed the high level of expertise. The status of the best partner of Siemens Digital Industries Software in EMEA that we received at the annual partner conference is not just a recognition of our team's expertise. Beyond doubt, it's a guarantee of quality for our customers," said Dmitry Rusin, Head of CAD/GIS Department at Softline.



About Softline Group:

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. Softline helps customers achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Their services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline Group’s consolidated turnover in 2020 exceeded $2 billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2%. Softline has offices in 55 countries and 95+ cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history, the Group has managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



