United® Real Estate Expands Presence to Frisco, Texas

Company Expands Footprint to Increase Service to Agents and Clients.

Dallas, TX, February 17, 2021 --(



United’s new Frisco location supports its North Texas expansion plans while also serving its clients throughout the Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Denton and Garland markets. Since the launch of its brokerage model and flagship location in Dallas in 2011, United has added locations in Grapevine, Allen, and now Frisco, and has grown to more than 700 Agents in North Texas. With more locations, agents and clients now have more choices and convenience and are encouraged to utilize any location regardless of where they live or do business in the metro area.



The United | Frisco office is tailored to suit the preferences of buyers and sellers. Its technology-enabled, café-style design reflects clients’ preferences for modern, comfortable meeting spaces. The location was selected for its convenient proximity to Frisco’s population center and adjacent neighborhoods, abundance of parking, and high visibility allowing clients easy access to the office.



“We look forward to creating exceptional client experiences in this vibrant Frisco market,” stated Nick Bristow, Area Vice President & Managing Broker of United Real Estate | Dallas and new managing broker of United Real Estate | Frisco. “I have been fortunate to work with an incredible team of agents in our Dallas office, and I plan to instill the same professionalism and culture here. Frisco’s bourgeoning real estate market and population present much opportunity for our agents, and I know we’ll experience rapid growth in this office as well,” he added.



“We are pleased to be in position to grow and expand in the North Texas market,” said Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. “Nick Bristow and his team have done a phenomenal job developing our Lincoln Center Dallas location while keeping our tight-knit culture intact. Expansion to the Frisco market was a natural next step to better serve the needs of our agents and clients. Our overall goal is to provide unmatched client experiences across all our offices, and this new location is no exception. We look forward to watching this tried and true team continue our stellar growth results,” he added.



United Real Estate has a network of more than 100 offices, 10,500 agents and will close 48,000 transactions and $12 billion in real estate sales annually.



To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.



About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (URE) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. URE provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a 100%/fee-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, URE delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 24 states with more than 100 offices and over 10,500 agents.



About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 16,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. April Gonzalez

214-277-9830



UnitedRealEstate.com



