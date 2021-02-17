Litigation Expert Michael Corso Provides Comment on Proposed Business Valuation Guidelines



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Fort Myers, FL, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Florida litigation expert Michael J. Corso was asked to provide comment to the proposed revision to the International Glossary of Business Valuation Terms. He shared concerns that the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) proposed “standard of care” revisions for a business valuation accountant might shift and may increase the potential for professional risk.Corso, who is also an aerospace engineer, has been Florida Bar Board Certified in Civil Trial Law for over 37 years and over 20 years in Business Litigation Law. He focuses his practice in matters involving product liability and the defense of non-medical professionals such as lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers and surveyors.Corso is a sought-after speaker to both student and professional groups on the topic of legal ethics, defense of non-medical professionals, law office risk management issues, and drone law. He has appeared throughout the United States in programs sponsored by professional and bar associations, as well as educational institutions such as Purdue University and Cal-Poly Tech. Corso is Chair of Henderson Franklin’s Marketing Committee and previously served as chair of the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department for over 33 years.Corso has received much recognition throughout his 45-year legal career including being named to the Super Lawyers’ Top 100 list of Florida lawyers for his work in professional malpractice defense in 2019 and 2020. He has also been honored by Naples Illustrated magazine, Florida Trend Magazine, and Best Lawyers in America.Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Corso was a Captain in the United States Air Force and completed his military career in the JAG lawyer program. He received his undergraduate degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Purdue University (B.S., 1971) and his law degree from Villanova University (J.D., 1974). Corso can be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

