AquaFinesse - North America News

AquaFinesse has hired a new President. Meet Robert D. Snodgrass II. New Programs, Marketing, Product Announcement.

Cincinnati, OH, February 17, 2021 --(



With the water chemistry industry already feeling the capacity constraints of Chlorine from the recent Hurricane that devastated Bio Lab facilities in Lake Charles and thus removing tens of millions of lbs of chlorine from the industry overnight, AquaFinesse Pool Tablets will set the new standard of that added benefit to not just provide the crystal clean water that AquaFinesse technology provides, but also be that added benefit to reduce Chlorine consumption for residential, commercial waterways.



With regards to the Spa Market, the AquaFinesse Hot Tub Water Care Solution and Kits are finally seeing traction amongst consumers and has become the premiere water treatment solution for hot tubs, swim spas and the like.



2021 Programs and new AquaFinesse initiatives are rolling out for Dealers and Distributors.



Please visit their website for more information. Interested in carrying the line? Please call or Email AquaFinesse today.



Industry Contact for Mr. Snodgrass:



Robert D. Snodgrass II

President

Office: 704-740-5981



Email: sales@aquafinesse.com

Phone: 855-474-1400

8230 Montgomery Rd #150

Cincinnati, OH 45236

