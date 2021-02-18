Shelly A. Stuppiello, Esq., Joins Kahana Feld’s General Liability Practice as an Attorney in the Firm’s Diego Office

Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Shelly A. Stuppiello, Esq., has joined the firm as an attorney in its San Diego office. Ms. Stuppiello will help expand both the firm’s general liability capabilities and its growing San Diego presence.

“Shelly is a great addition to our San Diego team” said Tami Vail, Esq., who is managing partner of the firm’s San Diego operations. “Shelly is known for her professionalism, work ethic, and being a team member who others can count on. She brings an array of experience in insurance related matters from general liability to personal injury.”



“I am very happy to be joining Kahana Feld,” explained Ms. Stuppiello. “Their increased presence in San Diego and throughout California, Arizona, and Texas, will provide a valuable platform for me to make my mark on the legal community. It is a great opportunity for me to join the firm and its San Diego team at such an early stage in what promises to be the beginning of their growth here.”



Most recently, Ms. Stuppiello was an attorney with the San Diego firm of Lorber Greenfield Polito where she practiced in general liability, personal injury, and construction litigation. Ms. Stuppiello is also a member of the State Bar of New Jersey. She received her B.A. from University of Arizona, Tucson, and her J.D. from California Western School of Law. She is a member of American Inns of Court. Additionally, Ms. Stuppiello is a volunteer with several San Diego non-profits including Make-a-wish, Carlsbad Senior Center, and the Cathedral Catholic High School.



About Kahana Feld

