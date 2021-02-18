Announcing: The Corley Group Vacations

Press Releases The Corley Group Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ, February 18, 2021 --(



The Corley Group Vacation, Couples Only Getaway, the inaugural trip will be held during the Memorial Day Holiday 2021 at the Diamante Cabo San Lucas. The Diamante Cabo San Lucas boasts rare natural beauty nestled on 1.5 miles of breathtaking coastline and beaches. Departing on Saturday, May 29th ending on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.



This exclusive vacation package includes a unique set of amenities for couples to enjoy. Packages include a personal chef, hostess/bartender for two dinners, and two brunches. Alcohol of your choice is included. Choices will be made as a group before the trip. Each Bedroom is an En Suite that includes a King size bed, full bathroom & private balcony. Music throughout the entire Villa and great ambiance. Beautiful views of the surrounding golf courses are designed by Davis Love III and Tiger Woods. (Golfing is not included, but offered if available).



Transportation from the airport to the location and back to the airport at the end of the trip. Airfare must be purchased separately and is not included in the package. The cost is $3000 per couple. Only seven Suites are available. Must R.S.V.P. with a 50% deposit. The remaining 50% is due 30 days prior to departure. Limited reservations, email info@thecorleygroupllc.com to reserve your spot today.



About The Corley Group

The Corley Group LLC is an entertainment, vacation, and lifestyle connection founded by Keith Corley, a successful entrepreneur, manufacture, and service provider in Scottsdale, Arizona for over 20 years. The Corley Group was created to provide a lifestyle connection to music, art, landscapes, fine food, and thought-provoking subjects. (It is all just an expression of where life can take you.)



For more information and to reserve your spot, email info@thecorleygroupllc.com.



Andrea Diaz

702-758-4292



http://www.thecorleygroupllc.com



