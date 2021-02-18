LiceDoctors Expands Its In-Home Lice Treatment Service Around Birmingham Alabama

Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

LiceDoctors operates 365 days a years and makes house calls at clients' convenience. For an appointment in or around Birmingham, call 205-598-2117 or go to www.licedoctors.com Birmingham, AL, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Lice Removal Service, the country's largest operator of in-home head lice treatment services, has announced that it has added more cities to its Birmingham market.In response to demand from families, LiceDoctors will now treat families in the Birmingham area in Gardendale, Irondale, Pleasant Grove, Talladega, Trussville and Tuscaloosa. The company has grown significantly as clients have responded positively to its quick response to inquiries, its high level of technical competence and, mostly to the proven efficacy of its lice removal programs. LiceDoctors has a staff of technicians available to come to your home 16 hours a day to provide immediate assistance to families who are experiencing lice problems.According to founder Karen Sokoloff, "Because of the release of a major study showing that head lice have become resistant to chemical treatments, there is an increased awareness among health professionals that these lice treatments do not work."LiceDoctors operates 365 days a years and makes house calls at clients' convenience. For an appointment in or around Birmingham, call 205-598-2117 or go to www.licedoctors.com Contact Information LiceDoctors

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



