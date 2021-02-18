Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: US DoD to Present Seven Key Briefings at Military PNT 2021

SMi reports: Taking place virtually on the 17th – 18th May, Military PNT 2021 will feature 7 briefings from the US Space Force, US Air Force, SMC, US Army and more.

London, United Kingdom, February 18, 2021 --(



Interested parties can attend at £299 for military and government personnel and £999 for commercial organisations. Registration is live on SMi Group's website: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom3



As well as hosting notable representatives from the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan and Australia, SMi Group is delighted to host seven representatives from the US DoD, with speakers from the US Space Force, US Air Force, Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) and the US Army, who will be discussing key topics such as acquisition plans, alternative PNT capabilities, improving PNT resilience, international/industry partnerships, and more:



1) 2d Space Operations Squadron: Providing Assured PNT to the Warfighter Through GPS Satellite Operations

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Michael Schriever, Commander 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Space Force



2) Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team: Delivering End-to-End PNT to the Warfighter

Presented by Mr Del Champ, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Lead, US Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Kai Thompson, Resilient PNT Cross-Functional Team Deputy Lead, US Space Force



3) SMC Architectures GPS System and Modernization Brief

Presented by Colonel Ryan Colburn, Director Spectrum Warfare Division, SMC, US Space Force



4) SMC PNT Partnership

Presented by Captain Mike Telcide, Chief Partnership PNT Program Manager, SMC, US Space Force



5) Alt-PNT at the US Army's A-PNT Cross-Functional Team: Trusted Future Capability for the Army's Warfighters

Presented by Mr Willie Nelson (SES), Director, A-PNT Cross Functional Team, US Army



6) US Army Quantum and Alternative PNT Project

Presented by Dr Adam Schofield, Senior Scientific Technical Manager for PNT, C5ISR Center, US Army



7) Defense Innovation Unit's Role in Bridging the Military-Commercial Gap

Presented by Brigadier General Steven J. Butow, Director, Space Portfolio, Defence Innovation Unit, US DoD



As the only PNT event focused entirely on military and defence issues, including electromagnetic disruption, alternative-PNT technology for contested environments, and doctrinal/strategic considerations, this event is a must attend for those wanting to hear from the most renowned in the field of PNT.



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at: http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom3



Military PNT 2021

17th – 18th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



To sponsor and/or exhibit at this event, contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom3



