Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Operation Food Search Celebrates 15-Year Partnership with St. Louis Blues and Levy

St. Louis Blues games and Enterprise Center events have created a total food rescue donation of more than one million meals.

St. Louis, MO, February 18, 2021 --(



The arena’s donated food - which for a typical Blues home game averages 1,000 pounds - is either picked up by OFS or nearby St. Patrick Center and then distributed to those experiencing food insecurity. The rescued food ranges from typical concession stand fare such as hot dogs and chicken fingers to a variety of other items including pork, fruit cups, salad and more.



“Operation Food Search has been a valuable community partner of ours, helping us quickly get food into the hands of those who need it most, rather than having it go uneaten,” said Bruce Kraus, Vice President of Hospitality & Strategy for Levy at Enterprise Center. “We look forward to seeing this partnership continue for many years to come.”



“Our agency relies upon collaborations like this long-standing relationship with Levy and the St. Louis Blues to help solve the growing issue of food insecurity,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We are so grateful for this partnership that began in 2006 and continues to thrive in spite of the current pandemic.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Non-profit hunger relief organization Operation Food Search (OFS) recently celebrated its 15th anniversary partnership with Levy, the dining and hospitality partner at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre, as well as major stadiums, events, convention centers and cultural attractions across the country. To date, the collaboration has provided 1,135,000 donated meals made with provisions from St. Louis Blues home games and other Enterprise Center events.The arena’s donated food - which for a typical Blues home game averages 1,000 pounds - is either picked up by OFS or nearby St. Patrick Center and then distributed to those experiencing food insecurity. The rescued food ranges from typical concession stand fare such as hot dogs and chicken fingers to a variety of other items including pork, fruit cups, salad and more.“Operation Food Search has been a valuable community partner of ours, helping us quickly get food into the hands of those who need it most, rather than having it go uneaten,” said Bruce Kraus, Vice President of Hospitality & Strategy for Levy at Enterprise Center. “We look forward to seeing this partnership continue for many years to come.”“Our agency relies upon collaborations like this long-standing relationship with Levy and the St. Louis Blues to help solve the growing issue of food insecurity,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We are so grateful for this partnership that began in 2006 and continues to thrive in spite of the current pandemic.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search