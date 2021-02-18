LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service Expands Around Charleston

Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

Charleston's LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service now makes house calls to more families around Charleston. The in-home lice treatment service also makes house calls in South Caroline in Columbia and Greenville.

Charleston, SC, February 18, 2021 --



Lice technicians now make house calls to families in Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, Summerville, Sumter, and many other cities in the area. The company's track record is unmatched with over 500,000 clients successfully combed and nitpicked by the technicians.



Owner Wendy Beck says, "We know how annoying and even scary it is for people to have to deal with head lice. Chemical lice shampoos are no longer effective as the lice have become resistant to them. We enter homes where family members are in varying degrees of despair and we turn around the situation. It gives a great sense of satisfaction and parents often give us big hugs as they are so relieved."



Charleston, SC, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A topic that always makes parents cringe is head lice. Those little crawling critters have the ability to turn families' lives upside down. They evoke a huge "yuck" factor and many people simply do not want to deal with them. Wendy Beck and Karen Sokoloff are notable exceptions to that statement. Together they have built LiceDoctors into the largest in-home lice removal company in the nation and their most recent endeavor is to expand the treatment radius around Charleston.

Lice technicians now make house calls to families in Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, Summerville, Sumter, and many other cities in the area. The company's track record is unmatched with over 500,000 clients successfully combed and nitpicked by the technicians.

Owner Wendy Beck says, "We know how annoying and even scary it is for people to have to deal with head lice. Chemical lice shampoos are no longer effective as the lice have become resistant to them. We enter homes where family members are in varying degrees of despair and we turn around the situation. It gives a great sense of satisfaction and parents often give us big hugs as they are so relieved."

LiceDoctors makes house calls to the Charleston area from early morning to nighttime. LiceDoctors can be reached at 8430501-9900 or on the web at www.licedoctors.com. All treatments are fully guarantee.

