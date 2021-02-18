Sensory Analytics Partners with The Bronx Group for Russia/CIS Region Sales and Support

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems) Press Release

The Bronx Group will exclusively represent Sensory Analytics and its SpecMetrix coil coating thickness measurement systems in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to Greg Frisby, Global Coil Industry Manager for SpecMetrix Systems at Sensory, “We are thrilled to provide an exclusive sales and support license to a high-performing and experienced organization like The Bronx Group. With their extensive knowledge of coil coating customers and equipment, Bronx will help new and existing customers in the Russia/CIS region take advantage of the cost savings and immediate coating quality benefits of our impactful coating thickness measurement systems.”



Neil Jones, CEO for The Bronx Group added, “Our group has earned a reputation as a market leader by always supplying the most innovative, high quality products for our clients. Our goal is to support our customers’ needs long term and are pleased to introduce and support SpecMetrix systems in Russia and the CIS. We look forward to offering their industry leading on-line and lab DFT measurement systems for applied wet or dry pre-treatments, paints, and coatings to this important region.”



About Sensory Analytics:

Sensory Analytics supplies award-winning SpecMetrix® coating and layer thickness measurement systems to manufacturing and coating leaders worldwide. The company’s exclusive SpecMetrix offerings measure the absolute thickness of applied wet or dry coatings in real-time with nanometric precision during the coating process or in QA labs and R&D centers. SpecMetrix systems help global manufacturers to optimize coating usage, spray and roll process control, and the quality of their coated end-products. For additional information, visit www.specmetrix.com.



About The Bronx Group:

The Bronx Group is an Australian owned company providing Coil Coating Line Solutions to steel and aluminum companies to all corners of the globe. The company's core products are Continuous Coil Color Coating Lines and Continuous Coil Galvanizing Lines. The Bronx Group has an extensive reference list for coil process lines that produce high quality product for Whitegoods, Architectural, Building, and Construction markets. Bronx exports up to 98% of its products worldwide. A significant level of its business comes from repeat customers. For additional information, visit https://thebronxgroup.com/. Contact Information Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Devon Edmonson

336-315-6090



specmetrix.com

Zoe Perry

Marketing Manager

The Bronx Group

111 Boundary Road

Peakhurst NSW 2210 Australia

Phone: +61 418 422 848

Fax: +61 2 9534 4732 zoep@thebronxgroup.com



