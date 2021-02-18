Samedia Diamond Blades Are Announced by BladesDirect.net Reviews as #1 Selling Brand for 2020

Press Releases BladesDirect.net Press Release

Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces "Samedia Diamond Blades" as the #1 selling brand for 2020.

Denver, CO, February 18, 2021 --



Shoxx blades continue to be the top selling product line for Blades Direct in North America.



Customers have ordered the Shoxx, Shocker blade and Rx13 in record numbers, buying more blades from Blades Direct than any previous year on record.



Further, customers have been quoted as saying, "Shoxx, Shocker Blade, and RX13 cut faster and last longer than any other diamond blade on the market today" and "Shoxx are the single greatest diamond blades in the world today."



According to the manufacturer, the Shoxx technology allows these diamond blades to cut 2x faster, last 2x longer, and are some of the safest diamond blades in the world.



With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the Shoxx technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite, and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard blades.



Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



