Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Robin Bela, International Bestselling Author, Speaker, Success Mindset and Manifestation Coach & Transformational Teacher, Appeared on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace

Success Mindset and Manifestation Coach & Transformational Teacher, Robin Bela was featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on January 13, 2021 as the first guest of the new year. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside Impact Speakers Connect, an inclusive group created by doc.Peace for transformation seekers and high-achievers to make success inevitable.

San Diego, CA, February 18, 2021 --(



On January 13, 2021 Bela was featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing the importance of addressing and removing past stigma. She also dove into the power of manifestation.



“Our productivity, efficiency and ultimately our success in our work and business are dependent on the mindset and motivation we carry within,” says Bela. “Staying aligned to our joyful purpose is the key to our happiness, and is the only path to true success, and you will then eventually reach your outer success, and let me add, with no pressure! You learn to be relaxed and Peaceful even during uncertainties.”



Plus while she was in the GOLDen chair she answered these key questions about her GOLDen attributes:



Who she is --- what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer

What she does --- how she shares her GOLDen attributes

and Why she do what she does --- how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace to



Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers

Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable

And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocPeace



To connect with featured guest, Robin Bela, visit @robinbelacoach (Instagram) and https://robinbela.co.uk/



Please contact us at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.



About doc.Peace

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.



doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."



Find and share doc.Peace’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.



For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.



Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.



doc.Peace hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go to bit.ly/joindocPeace to register for these transformative sessions. San Diego, CA, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace welcomed a new guest – Robin Bela. Bela is an International Bestselling Author, Speaker, Success Mindset and Manifestation Coach & Transformational Teacher for 15 years. Robin is from India and came to the UK in 2003. She is an MBA graduate with a corporate background. Her journey into this field began as an energy healer when she healed her own knee injury in 2005. From there she knew her path was to help people heal and transform their lives. Robin helps Leaders & Entrepreneurs to spiritually manifest their greatest potential by cultivating a Success Mindset.On January 13, 2021 Bela was featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing the importance of addressing and removing past stigma. She also dove into the power of manifestation.“Our productivity, efficiency and ultimately our success in our work and business are dependent on the mindset and motivation we carry within,” says Bela. “Staying aligned to our joyful purpose is the key to our happiness, and is the only path to true success, and you will then eventually reach your outer success, and let me add, with no pressure! You learn to be relaxed and Peaceful even during uncertainties.”Plus while she was in the GOLDen chair she answered these key questions about her GOLDen attributes:Who she is --- what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, DreamerWhat she does --- how she shares her GOLDen attributesand Why she do what she does --- how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in othersGOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace toConnect transformation seekers and high-achieversEmpower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purposeHold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreamsEquip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitableAnd much, much moreTo learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocPeaceTo connect with featured guest, Robin Bela, visit @robinbelacoach (Instagram) and https://robinbela.co.uk/Please contact us at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.About doc.PeaceDr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."Find and share doc.Peace’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.doc.Peace hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go to bit.ly/joindocPeace to register for these transformative sessions. Contact Information doc.PEACE

Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from doc.PEACE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend