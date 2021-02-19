Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Expert Speaker Line-Up Announced for SMi Group’s Inaugural Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference in June

SMi Group reports: The agenda has been released for the virtual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA conference this June.

Arlington, VA, February 19, 2021 --(



With critical host nation support and an unrivalled speaker line-up, SMi Group have created an agenda that will provide delegates key updates on the enormous investment in land robotics from the US DoD and international militaries, with the aim to increase Warfighter lethality and remove soldiers from dangerous situations.



Attendance is free for US DoD, $499 for international military and government attendees, and only $999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr1



The confirmed speakers for the two-day event include:



Conference Chairman:



• Major General (Ret’d) Bill Hix, Former Director of Strategy, Plans & Policy, Deputy Chief Of Staff G-3/5/7, US Army



US Military, DoD and Expert Speakers include:



• Mr Stuart Hatfield, Branch Chief, Soldier Systems and Unmanned Ground Systems, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, US Army

• Colonel Jeffrey Jurand, PM Maneuver Combat Systems, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager Robotic Combat Vehicle, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army

• Major Cory Wallace, RCV Requirements Officer, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

• Major Will Taylor, Product Lead for Human Machine Team, PEO SOF Warrior, USSOCOM

• Senior Chief Petty Officer James Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor, N9 Future Concepts and Innovation, US Naval Special Warfare Command

• Dr Robert Sadowski, Army Chief Roboticist (Robotics ST), US Army

• Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center, US Army Futures Command

• Dr Chad Kessens, Senior Robotics Research Scientist, Autonomous Robotics Research Branch, US Army Research Laboratory

• Mr Jason Pusey, Mechanical Engineer, US Army Research Laboratory

• Professor Srinivasa Narasimhan, Interim Director of the Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

• Mr Bryan Clark, Senior Fellow, Center for Defense Concepts and Technology, Hudson Institute

• Dr Chen Li, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering



International Speakers include:



• Brigadier Ian Langford, Director General Future Land Warfare, Land Capability Division, Australian Army

• Colonel Robin Smith, Director Robotics and Autonomous Systems Implementation and Coordination Office (RICO), Future Land Warfare, Land Capability Division, Australian Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Iain Lamont, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Capability Directorate, Future Force Development, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces

• Senior Representative, FLIR Systems



The newly released brochure is now available at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr1



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA

June 21st-22nd June 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr1



