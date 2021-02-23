Petro Cohen Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Petro Cohen Press Release

Three of the attorneys at Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo were recently recognized by noted legal industry organizations, Super Lawyers® and Martindale-Hubbell: Frank A. Petro, Susan Petro, and Richard W. Gaeckle.

Frank A. Petro was named on the 2021 New Jersey Super Lawyers® list, marking his seventeenth consecutive year on the prestigious list. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. The research team at Super Lawyers bestows the honorable distinction annually on no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state.



One of Petro Cohen’s founding partners, Frank Petro heads the Workers’ Compensation Department for the law firm and is widely respected as a leading workers’ compensation attorney in New Jersey. He has been certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Workers’ Compensation Law Attorney since its inception in 1998. This is the highest specialty certification available to NJ workers’ compensation lawyers. Petro was also named to the 2021 Best Lawyers in America list for workers’ compensation claimants for the twenty-seventh consecutive year, a distinction held by only 14 lawyers throughout the country. He is one of only four workers’ compensation attorneys in New Jersey to be named on the list, and the only NJ attorney to be named for 27 consecutive years.



Frank Petro, along with personal injury attorneys Richard W. Gaeckle and Susan Petro, also received high ratings from the world’s leading lawyer referral service, Martindale-Hubbell. Considered the “gold standard in attorney ratings,” the Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ recognize lawyers for their strong legal ability and high ethical standards. Individuals seeking legal counsel, as well as attorneys looking to refer a colleague, use these ratings to identify, evaluate, and select the most appropriate lawyer. An elite group of approximately 10 percent of all attorneys holds an AV Preeminent Rating, a designation trusted worldwide by buyers and referrers of legal services. In 2021, both Mr. Petro and Mr. Gaeckle received an AV Preeminent rating. Susan Petro received a Distinguished rating, an excellent rating indicating that the attorney is widely respected by peers for high professional achievement and ethical standards.



Mr. Petro has held the AV rating with Martindale-Hubbell for 21 consecutive years. Gaeckle, who has nearly 20 years of litigation and trial experience, is a member of the Personal Injury team at Petro Cohen. The law firm’s Personal Injury Department is headed by Susan Petro, who is also a founding partner and current managing partner of the firm. Ms. Petro has more than 30 years of legal experience.



