CSCCR Chamber Centers Diversity and Inclusion with First Ever Diversity Summit

Coral Springs, FL, February 19, 2021 --(



“Diversity and inclusion are more than just words for our Chamber,” said Cindy Brief, the Chamber’s President and CEO. “We want to be the business organization in our community to play a proactive role in developing, advocating, and educating our members on why being inclusive benefits our community and organization.”



The event is slated to be moderated by Coral Springs Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons and the keynote speaker is Alphonso Jackson, former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Guest panelists for the event include Chevara Orrin of Collective Concepts LLC, Rene Cantu of Equality Florida, Carla Harris of The People Institute, as well as Neil Wilcox and Leslie Pearce of Fiserv. “From a personal perspective, I realized that many of us are unaware of subtle discrimination in the workforce or how inclusivity really can make a business more innovative and profitable,” Brief said. “I believe education is the key to increasing equity in our community and our D.E.I (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) task force wants the chamber to be a leader in this effort.”



Understanding the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion are vital for the strength and success of the business community. Andrea Jacobs, the Chamber’s chair and managing partner at the law firm of Brodzki Jacobs in Coral Springs, said the summit will highlight ways to build an inclusive business culture in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, and beyond. “The Chamber remains committed to all types of businesses as we believe that diversity leads to innovation and economic growth in our community,” Jacobs said.



About the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce:



After the many controversial incidents that occurred across the nation last year, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce elected to take on a bigger role in educating the local business community about diversity, equity, and inclusion (D.E.I). The Chamber formed a task force made up of business leaders focused on accomplishing this by planning the first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit on February 26, from 9 to 11 am, presented by Fiserv as well as the City of Coconut Creek, Baptist Health, Al Hendrickson Toyota and Kelley Kronenberg P.A.

"Diversity and inclusion are more than just words for our Chamber," said Cindy Brief, the Chamber's President and CEO. "We want to be the business organization in our community to play a proactive role in developing, advocating, and educating our members on why being inclusive benefits our community and organization."

The event is slated to be moderated by Coral Springs Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons and the keynote speaker is Alphonso Jackson, former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Guest panelists for the event include Chevara Orrin of Collective Concepts LLC, Rene Cantu of Equality Florida, Carla Harris of The People Institute, as well as Neil Wilcox and Leslie Pearce of Fiserv. "From a personal perspective, I realized that many of us are unaware of subtle discrimination in the workforce or how inclusivity really can make a business more innovative and profitable," Brief said. "I believe education is the key to increasing equity in our community and our D.E.I (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) task force wants the chamber to be a leader in this effort."

Understanding the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion are vital for the strength and success of the business community. Andrea Jacobs, the Chamber's chair and managing partner at the law firm of Brodzki Jacobs in Coral Springs, said the summit will highlight ways to build an inclusive business culture in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, and beyond. "The Chamber remains committed to all types of businesses as we believe that diversity leads to innovation and economic growth in our community," Jacobs said.

About the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce:

The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce, recently integrated with the Coconut Creek Chamber Council, cultivates business relationships and economic growth through networking, advocacy, access & education and acts as the premier business resource in North Broward. Our primary objective is to create a climate of growth and success in which all businesses in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek and surrounding areas can prosper regardless of size or industry. Through our advocacy efforts the Chamber represents the voice of business in the Coral Springs & Coconut Creek. We provide leadership opportunities and business building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of business in our local area. By leveraging the support, talent, and resources of our members, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce connects business leaders to each other and helps to improve the economic vitality of life for everyone. We offer a wide array of networking and educational programs designed to promote business as well as serving as a resource for businesses. Members of the Chamber will enhance the credibility and visibility of their business and be included in a group of successful, friendly, and likeminded business leaders.

Contact Information
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce
Gulie Carrington
954-752-4242
www.csccrchamber.com

Gulie Carrington

954-752-4242



www.csccrchamber.com



