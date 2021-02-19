Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Digital Defense Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Defense CRO Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

Bob Layton Empowers MSP, MSSP and MDR Providers to Raise their Brand Profile, Service Offerings and Proof of Value

San Antonio, TX, February 19, 2021 --(



Layton is responsible for leading the marketing, sales and business development efforts to support Digital Defense’s next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans. Over the last year, Bob orchestrated the launch of the company’s MSP program, empowering MSP, MSSP and MDR partners to raise their brand profile, service offerings and proof of value to clients in the new economics of cloud and on-premises security solutions. The program provides MSP-specific enablement like billing cycles that align to monthly recurring revenue (MRR) business models, self-provisioning capabilities and greater monetization by making it easier to sell the kind of product customers want to buy today. Additionally, the company’s average revenue per partner nearly tripled and its partner base expanded in North America, the United Kingdom and Latin America.



“The pandemic has created all kinds of conversations for customers, around anything they can cut. MSPs are seeing a lot of churn as a result, especially at the low end. With that, the MSP/MSSP/MDR markets are re-evaluating their partnerships and tuning for the buyer’s journey of the next phase of expansion of managed service consumption,” said Layton. “Over the last year, we’ve been heavily focused on solving a broken business model between MSPs and their ISV and SaaS partners. I hear from MSPs every day about how much our MSP Partner Program has changed their ability to monetize more rapidly, operationalize with their branding and provide proof of value to their clients. Our partners are raising their customer satisfaction levels and inserting security into all of their offerings. Digital Defense’s strategy is working well here and capturing market share.”



The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.



“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”



CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2021 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.



About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



