Keyfactor Channel Leader BJ Ferguson Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

Cleveland, OH, February 19, 2021 --(



“I’m grateful for this honor and share it with the entire Keyfactor channel partner team,” said Ferguson. “Globally, 2020 was a challenging year, yet our team pushed to continually innovate and offer additional revenue streams for our partners around the Keyfactor product portfolio. Their efforts grew new partners in our solution provider and systems integrator segment by more than 500% and year-over-year partner-influenced bookings 307%. Our team remains laser focused on ensuring that partners and their customers see continuous value from our products and solutions.”



Cryptographic requirements are modernizing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) as enterprises work to harden foundational security and scale distributed IT infrastructure. The Keyfactor Partner Network makes cryptography solutions available to solution providers, alliance partners, systems integrators and technology partners.



“When we launched our channel program last year, our priority was to build opportunities in undiscovered markets,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “With BJ at the helm we’ve achieved that goal and continue to build success with our diverse and innovative Keyfactor Partner Network. Our mission is shared success by building additional partner revenue options that include product sales, partner-led services and customized enablement tool and certification programs that build solution expertise and ultimately grow our partner’s bottom line.”



The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.



“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”



CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions. The company’s crypto-agility platform empowers security teams to seamlessly orchestrate all digital certificates and keys across the enterprise. Decades of cybersecurity experience and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com and follow @Keyfactor on Twitter.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



