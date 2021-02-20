Vietnam’s EloQ Communications Join Davos Online Communications Summit on February 25

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

The Davos Online Communications Summit 2021 addresses the critical communications and leadership issues in PR, joined by Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, MD of EloQ Communications to discuss “Merge between PR, Advertising & Digital - does it create a new business?”

Davos, Switzerland, February 20, 2021 --(



The Summit is uniting outstanding professional speakers from different parts of the world who will participate in keynote speeches, thought-provoking virtual panel discussions and Q&A sessions.



WCFA’s President Maxim Behar said: “We have been doing Communications Summits in Davos, Switzerland for more than ten years and going online is expected to make the event bigger and more impactful than ever before. It will bring together the global public relations industry to people’s screens, giving them an opportunity to engage in a great learning and networking environment with high-levelled professionals from all around the world.”



Dr. Ly-Le expressed her excitement to join the Summit: “Southeast Asia (SEA), and Vietnam in particular, has always been viewed as the ‘less-developed area’ of the PR industry. Despite the non-stop efforts to improve service standards, little recognition has been given to PR professionals and the PR industry in this part of the world. I am glad to join the event and moderate a session to further build a reputation and empower Vietnamese PR practitioners’ voices in the global PR landscape. I hope that in future regional or international PR and communications conferences, people will have a different view on SEA and Vietnam’s PR industry.”



Dr. Ly-Le session is joined by ORCA Affairs CEO and ex IPREX Global President Michael Schroeder, Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management President Justin Green, Peterson Integrated Communications CEO Peter Mutie, PR Newswire Country Manager Mai Anh Le. The full event has confirmed other notable professionals from over 20 countries to ensure diverse and thought-provoking discussions.



The Summit, titled, “Leadership during Turbulent Times,” will start on February 25 at 3 pm Central Europe, 2 pm London or 9 am New York. The event will be free for all participants here:

https://zoom.us/j/6252668357



The full program of the event and registration can be found here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2436358426510943/?post_id=2443474365799349



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.



EloQ offers a range of marketing services in Vietnam, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.



For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com



About World Communication Forum

The World Communication Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is an organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2020, the WCFA organized its first ever ‘Global Communications Summit’ on the Zoom, bringing together some of the top communications experts globally. Resulting from this gathering were Tenets for Ethical Communications’, endorsed and signed by 135 experts from 36 countries. Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559





