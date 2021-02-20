Infopro Learning Announces Sriraj Mallick as the New CEO

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Plainsboro, NJ, February 20, 2021 --(



Plainsboro, NJ, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sriraj Mallick is promoted as the CEO and President of Infopro Learning effective 21st January 2021.Any Gaur, Chairman and Founder at Infopro Learning, announced the news and said, "Sriraj Mallick is a remarkable leader who has completely energized the company by driving growth & building an amazing company culture in the last 7 years. He has successfully launched performance driven learning services and digital platforms that scaled our business across the globe. Sriraj has had a profound impact on our organization and I look forward to his continued leadership as the CEO of Infopro Learning."Sriraj expressed his gratitude to everyone who have been part of this journey and said that he was inspired to work alongside such a talented team that believes in the purpose of "unlocking potential."Embracing his new role, Sriraj Mallick shares his vision, "Imagining future is creating one. We are committed to a shared future with our Employees, Clients, and Partners that is driven by growth, innovation, and a consistent focus on unlocking performance and operational excellence. I am thrilled with the immense possibility of what we can achieve and look forward to building our future together."About Infopro Learning:Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people -employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company's strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.People are a primary source of an organization's competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.Infopro Learning offers its "unlock" series of innovative leadership and talent development programs designed as a blended learning journey for individual contributors as well as first time, mid-level, and executive leaders. Infopro Learning's specialized learning solutions are outcomes based and helps organizations improve performance in areas of product adoption, customer education, sales, customer service, IT/ Tech & onboarding.To learn more about how Infopro Learning can unlock your organization's potential, please reach out to us at info@infoprolearning.com. Contact Information Infopro Learning

Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



