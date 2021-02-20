Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Defense Strategies Institute’s upcoming Assured PNT Summit will bring together members of the Military Services, DoD, Federal Government, Industry & Academia in a ‘Town-Hall’ style forum to discuss this year’s theme “Enhancing PNT Capabilities to Ensure a Resilient National Defense.” This Summit will take place in-person this April 14-15, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alexandria, VA, February 20, 2021 --(



DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and has assembled the most respected minds in the PNT community.



2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:

William Nelson, SES, Director, APNT CFT, Army Futures Command

Brig Gen Heather L. Pringle, USAF, Commander, Air Force Research Laboratory

Anthony C. Smith, SES, Director, C3I, DoD CIO

Richard De Fatta, SES, Director, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Center of Excellence



Cordell “Del” DeLaPena, SES, Program Executive Officer for Space Production Space & Missile Systems Center, USAF



Harold W. Martin III, SES, Director, National Coordination Office for Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing



Topics will include:



- Leading current DoD initiatives toward integrating new PNT capabilities to help the Warfighter remain resilient in a dynamic threat environment



- Synchronizing PNT, Navigation Warfare, & Space capability development efforts across the Army to help reduce key capability gaps



- Delivering resilient, affordable & sustainable Space capabilities such as modernized GPS to enhance Warfighter superiority



- Providing alternate Positioning, Navigation, & Timing (PNT) for potential Global Positioning System (GPS)-denied environments



- Accelerating the implementation of cutting-edge Air Force research projects such as NTS-3 GPS Satellite to provide the most value to the Warfighter



- Developing critical PNT-related products to enable a Soldier’s PNT capabilities in all warfighting domains



- Overseeing the collection of GPS-related Information from multiple federal Agencies in an effort to improve & maintain Space-based PNT capabilities



- Advancing efforts to provide GPS protection for all Naval Air platforms



- Detailing the DHS plan to test the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure systems, networks, & assets If PNT services were to be disrupted or manipulated



Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in attending the in-person Assured PNT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at pnt.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.



Christopher Elliott

201-672-8745



pnt.dsigroup.org/



