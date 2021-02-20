

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Cape Coral Native Matthew Brust Joins Henderson Franklin’s Corporate Legal Team





Brust focuses his practice in business organization operations and planning, mergers and acquisitions, and federal and state taxation. He enjoys working with business owners, entrepreneurs, and start-ups explaining the most tax-efficient methods to implement their business needs and goals, and then guiding them to the best possible legal outcome for their unique situation.



Prior to joining the firm, Brust was a senior tax consultant with a firm located on the east coast of Florida. His experience also includes assisting start-ups go public and working on complex corporate structures with foreign investors and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC).



The Cape Coral native shares “I am excited to be back in my home town working for such a prominent firm.” He is a graduate of Mariner High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Law from Webber International University. Brust received his J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law and his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.



Brust will be based out of Henderson Franklin’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at matthew.brust@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1147.



About Henderson Franklin

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Brust or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Matthew Brust has joined the firm’s Business & Tax Department. “We are excited to welcome Matthew to our growing corporate team,” said Erin Houck-Toll, stockholder and Business & Tax Department Chair. “His experience, enthusiasm, and passion for tax law make him a tremendous asset for our clients.”Brust focuses his practice in business organization operations and planning, mergers and acquisitions, and federal and state taxation. He enjoys working with business owners, entrepreneurs, and start-ups explaining the most tax-efficient methods to implement their business needs and goals, and then guiding them to the best possible legal outcome for their unique situation.Prior to joining the firm, Brust was a senior tax consultant with a firm located on the east coast of Florida. His experience also includes assisting start-ups go public and working on complex corporate structures with foreign investors and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC).The Cape Coral native shares “I am excited to be back in my home town working for such a prominent firm.” He is a graduate of Mariner High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Law from Webber International University. Brust received his J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law and his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.Brust will be based out of Henderson Franklin’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at matthew.brust@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1147.About Henderson FranklinHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Brust or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.