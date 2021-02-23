Custom Truck One Source Named One of Kansas City’s Largest Manufacturers on Kansas City Business Journal List

Press Releases Custom Truck One Source Press Release Share Blog

The list ranges from businesses like Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant and Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies to Garmin.



Custom Truck has been serving customers nationwide for more than 25 years and internationally since 2019. The company ranked No. 11 on the Kansas City Business Journal’s Private Companies List, with $1 billion in revenue in 2019.



A provider and builder of specialized trucks and heavy equipment, the company prides itself on being a “cradle to grave” shop for customers.



“When we say we are a cradle-to-grave operation around specialty trucks it means we can design and build, rent, or sell that truck or piece of equipment and maintain it for its life,” said CEO Fred Ross. “Our team really prides itself on being a one-stop-shop for our customers.”



The company has 26 locations in the U.S. and Canada, with its headquarters based in Kansas City’s historic ARMCO Steel property.



Ross always credits the company’s success to its employees and has been heard to say, “those with the best people win.”



“By manufacturing in-house we are able to keep costs low, eliminate waste and time inefficiencies, and ensure quality control,” said Ross.



According to the Kansas City Business Journal, “In 1996, six of the 12 Ross siblings, including Fred Ross, started the company, then known as Custom Truck Sales. Depending on the time of the year, as many as 15 family members work for the company. But as far as Ross is concerned, all of the employees are family.”



About Custom Truck One Source

