Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases One Up All Foundation Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from One Up All Foundation Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: One Up All Foundation Launches

Newly launched nonprofit, One Up All, focuses in on the needs of an individual underserved student with computers, tutors, mentors and money.

Edgewater, NJ, February 19, 2021 --(



The foundation is the brainchild of Marla Currie, a business executive and her daughter, Shannon Currie, a VP at Benenson Strategy Group, a political research agency in New York City. Marla first saw education deficiencies of mainly underserved youth while an adjunct professor of business at Parsons Design School in NYC.



"Students would come off as very bright, articulate and intelligent until they were asked to write a paper or solve a grade school math problem. I was often given excuses like 'I don't need to know how to spell. That's what spell-check is for'. Yet seeing semester after semester of college students with such poor education foundations was disheartening."



But, Marla's experience as a college professor was proceeded with firsthand knowledge of education gaps at the high school level.



"A number of year's ago, my family sponsored an essay contest for a scholarship in honor of my mother who was valedictorian 60th high school revision. Many students entered. The entries were terrible. Even the winning entrant didn't have a perfect essay. Perfect ended up being defined not by content but by correct grammatical and spelling proficiency. That's too low a bar in this day and age."



One Up All was created to support both high-achieving students as well as the low-achievers who make up a much larger pool of students. As opposed to most other organizations, One Up All takes a grassroots, narrow focus on an individual student. Through grants and donations, the Foundation provides Computer equipment and WiFi service, Group & Individual Tutoring, Financial Aid, and Mentoring.



What makes One Up All different is that its support is geared toward an individual student. Students are recommended for the One Up All support via teachers, administrators, local organizations like churches, and even parents. Candidates are vetted and then followed throughout the school year to ensure that the assistance has had a positive impact on the student's academic success. Report cards, questionnaires, and other outreach are used to determine if a student candidate's aid will continue.



Shannon Currie is One Up All Foundation's CEO. She has a lot of experience working with nonprofits. As President of the Bergen County NJ chapter of the Urban League's young professional organization, Shannon was awarded Rookie Chapter of the Year in 2019. She also sits on the Board of Bergen Volunteers.



According to Shannon, "We are looking for corporate donors who can help us build our organization to reach its mission as a national footprint. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the gaps in educational achievement and inequality that were already there. Our mission is an urgent one."



To nominate a student candidate, visit https://oneupall.org and complete the Candidate Application Form.



About Us

One Up All Foundation, Inc is a NJ 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded in 2020 to address the educational gaps in public schools across the nation. It provides assistant to worthy and needy students who are nominated by third parties, vetted and followed to ensure aid is positively affecting the educational achievement of its constituencies. Support One Up All. Edgewater, NJ, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- One Up All Foundation is a newly formed nonprofit whose mission is to provide focused assistance to underserved students in grades K-12.The foundation is the brainchild of Marla Currie, a business executive and her daughter, Shannon Currie, a VP at Benenson Strategy Group, a political research agency in New York City. Marla first saw education deficiencies of mainly underserved youth while an adjunct professor of business at Parsons Design School in NYC."Students would come off as very bright, articulate and intelligent until they were asked to write a paper or solve a grade school math problem. I was often given excuses like 'I don't need to know how to spell. That's what spell-check is for'. Yet seeing semester after semester of college students with such poor education foundations was disheartening."But, Marla's experience as a college professor was proceeded with firsthand knowledge of education gaps at the high school level."A number of year's ago, my family sponsored an essay contest for a scholarship in honor of my mother who was valedictorian 60th high school revision. Many students entered. The entries were terrible. Even the winning entrant didn't have a perfect essay. Perfect ended up being defined not by content but by correct grammatical and spelling proficiency. That's too low a bar in this day and age."One Up All was created to support both high-achieving students as well as the low-achievers who make up a much larger pool of students. As opposed to most other organizations, One Up All takes a grassroots, narrow focus on an individual student. Through grants and donations, the Foundation provides Computer equipment and WiFi service, Group & Individual Tutoring, Financial Aid, and Mentoring.What makes One Up All different is that its support is geared toward an individual student. Students are recommended for the One Up All support via teachers, administrators, local organizations like churches, and even parents. Candidates are vetted and then followed throughout the school year to ensure that the assistance has had a positive impact on the student's academic success. Report cards, questionnaires, and other outreach are used to determine if a student candidate's aid will continue.Shannon Currie is One Up All Foundation's CEO. She has a lot of experience working with nonprofits. As President of the Bergen County NJ chapter of the Urban League's young professional organization, Shannon was awarded Rookie Chapter of the Year in 2019. She also sits on the Board of Bergen Volunteers.According to Shannon, "We are looking for corporate donors who can help us build our organization to reach its mission as a national footprint. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the gaps in educational achievement and inequality that were already there. Our mission is an urgent one."To nominate a student candidate, visit https://oneupall.org and complete the Candidate Application Form.About UsOne Up All Foundation, Inc is a NJ 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded in 2020 to address the educational gaps in public schools across the nation. It provides assistant to worthy and needy students who are nominated by third parties, vetted and followed to ensure aid is positively affecting the educational achievement of its constituencies. Support One Up All. Contact Information One Up All Foundation Inc.

Shannon Currie

800-446-1005



oneupall.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from One Up All Foundation Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend