Seven12 Management Adds the National Speakers Association (NSA) Foundation to Client Portfolio

Annapolis, MD, February 20, 2021 --(



Founded in 1983 by Chairman Emeritus Nido Qubein, CSP, CPAE, and the National Speakers Association (NSA) Board of Directors, this philanthropic arm of the NSA offers support to members, families, and the larger global community. The NSA Foundation offers scholarships, a benefit fund, funding to aid members, and grants to support a charity each year in the city where its Annual Convention is held. These programs are funded with contributions by NSA members.



“We are honored to work with the National Speakers Association Foundation to help deliver quality grants and scholarships to the global speaker community,” said Molly Alton Mullins, SEVEN12’s CEO & Chief Strategist. “We look forward to a great partnership ahead as we move their initiatives into their next level of success.”



“When the NSA Foundation was looking for management services, we turned to SEVEN12 Management so we could find all the resources we needed – fundraising, marketing, education, financial support, and more – all under one roof,” said Jim Pancero, NSA Foundation president. “The full board of directors has a very clear mission defined and we believe SEVEN12 Management can help us accomplish our objectives and more.”



For more information on the NSA Foundation, visit www.nsaspeaker.org/nsa-foundation. For more information on SEVEN12 Management, please visit www.seven12management.com.



About SEVEN12 Management



SEVEN12 Management, www.seven12management.com, was founded in 1993 and provides highly personal, member-focused services for varied organizations, helping them to grow, prosper, and fulfill their respective missions. SEVEN12 currently manages 12 associations and foundations, providing comprehensive, cost-effective staff leadership for all administrative, financial, programmatic, educational, membership, convention, communications, and certification services for our clients.



About NSA Foundation



Contact Information SEVEN12 Management

Katelyn Marks

(410) 263-1014

seven12management.com

Katelyn Marks

(410) 263-1014



seven12management.com



