Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases One Up All Foundation Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from One Up All Foundation Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Assisting Underserved Students One at a Time | One Up All Foundation

One Up All Foundation's focuses on the needs of an individual to provide assistance to worthy and needy students to help them achieve more academically.

Edgewater, NJ, February 20, 2021 --(



One Up All takes a unique approach to its educational aspiration mission. It focuses on the needs of one worthy and needy student. By not focusing on a community group like a school or church, One Up All is able to drill down to a specific need and remedy it.



One Up All is able to focus its attention to solving the immediate problem of one student in grades K-12 who is identified by a school, church or parent.



One Up All using grants, corporate and individual donations provides services in four areas:



Computer/ Wi-Fi Access

Individual and Group Tutoring

Mentoring

Financial Assistance



Who Is Worthy?

One Up All has a broad definition for worthy. Naturally, the high test scoring, STEM kids are in the candidate pool. But One Up All recognizes that there is another pool of candidates who, because of need, are unable to reach their full potential and aspirations. It is that latter group that tends to fall through the cracks, whose needs go recognized and unanswered, and who's very existence cab be unknown.



One Up All asks the community to identity needy students. It then vets student candidates by contacting their teachers, school administrators and the student themselves when necessary. OUA assistance is ongoing. They follow students to ensure that their contributions continue to be needed and have been put to good use. Report Cards as well as the reports of tutors, mentors and others go into a student's record and are evaluated to continue or halt assistance.



Nominate A Student

To nominate a student for assistance, visit One Up All Foundation's website and complete the Application.



The Need Is Great



Students of Color Are Often Concentrated in Schools with Fewer Resources.



Schools with 90 percent or more students of color spend $733 less per student per year than schools with 90 percent or more white students.



Black Students Score Significantly Lower on National Assessment Tests.



Black students reading at the 4th and 8th grade levels was 26 points lower than white students on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests. Similar gaps are apparent in math. The 12th grade assessment also showed alarming disparities as well, with only seven percent of black students performing at or above proficient on the math exam in 2015, compared to 32 percent white students.



African American Students Are Less Likely To Have Access To College-Ready Courses.



Only 57 Percent Of Black Students Have Access To A Full Range Of Math And Science Courses Necessary For College Readiness, Compared To 81 Percent Of Asian American Students And 71 Percent Of White Students.



About One Up All

One Up All Foundation, Inc is a NJ 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded in 2020 to address the educational gaps in public schools across the nation. It provides assistant to worthy and needy students who are nominated by third parties, vetted and followed to ensure aid is positively affecting the educational achievement of its constituencies. Edgewater, NJ, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Support One. Benefit One. Help One. Such is the mission of a new nonprofit organization, One Up All Foundation who goal is to provide assistance to worthy and needy students to help them achieve more academically.One Up All takes a unique approach to its educational aspiration mission. It focuses on the needs of one worthy and needy student. By not focusing on a community group like a school or church, One Up All is able to drill down to a specific need and remedy it.One Up All is able to focus its attention to solving the immediate problem of one student in grades K-12 who is identified by a school, church or parent.One Up All using grants, corporate and individual donations provides services in four areas:Computer/ Wi-Fi AccessIndividual and Group TutoringMentoringFinancial AssistanceWho Is Worthy?One Up All has a broad definition for worthy. Naturally, the high test scoring, STEM kids are in the candidate pool. But One Up All recognizes that there is another pool of candidates who, because of need, are unable to reach their full potential and aspirations. It is that latter group that tends to fall through the cracks, whose needs go recognized and unanswered, and who's very existence cab be unknown.One Up All asks the community to identity needy students. It then vets student candidates by contacting their teachers, school administrators and the student themselves when necessary. OUA assistance is ongoing. They follow students to ensure that their contributions continue to be needed and have been put to good use. Report Cards as well as the reports of tutors, mentors and others go into a student's record and are evaluated to continue or halt assistance.Nominate A StudentTo nominate a student for assistance, visit One Up All Foundation's website and complete the Application.The Need Is GreatStudents of Color Are Often Concentrated in Schools with Fewer Resources.Schools with 90 percent or more students of color spend $733 less per student per year than schools with 90 percent or more white students.Black Students Score Significantly Lower on National Assessment Tests.Black students reading at the 4th and 8th grade levels was 26 points lower than white students on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests. Similar gaps are apparent in math. The 12th grade assessment also showed alarming disparities as well, with only seven percent of black students performing at or above proficient on the math exam in 2015, compared to 32 percent white students.African American Students Are Less Likely To Have Access To College-Ready Courses.Only 57 Percent Of Black Students Have Access To A Full Range Of Math And Science Courses Necessary For College Readiness, Compared To 81 Percent Of Asian American Students And 71 Percent Of White Students.About One Up AllOne Up All Foundation, Inc is a NJ 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded in 2020 to address the educational gaps in public schools across the nation. It provides assistant to worthy and needy students who are nominated by third parties, vetted and followed to ensure aid is positively affecting the educational achievement of its constituencies. Contact Information One Up All Foundation Inc.

Shannon Currie

800-446-1005



oneupall.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from One Up All Foundation Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend