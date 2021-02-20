Press Releases Red Metric Law Press Release

Receive press releases from Red Metric Law: By Email RSS Feeds: Red Metric Law Opens a New Office in Walnut Creek, CA, Their Sixth Office in the Bay Area

Red Metric Law, Owned by Attorney Daniel Vaswani, has opened another office in Walnut Creek, CA. Already running offices in Hayward, Oakland, San Francisco, Manteca and San Jose, the new office strengthens their network in the Bay Area.

Hayward, CA, February 20, 2021 --(



The firm is equipped with a diverse staff, including having a Spanish translator available at all times. Red Metric Law has been reviewed as a premier defense firm, providing top-notch legal services at an affordable rate. Astonishingly, they do not require a retainer fee or down payment and they have flexible payment plans, accepting payments as low $250 a month. In a time when firms attempt to pump-out as many cases as possible for financial gain, it is a breath of fresh air to hear attorneys at Red Metric provide individualized attention to each client’s case.



New attorneys are vying to join the quickly growing firm. The firm has a culture of excellence, so it is not an easy task to become a Red Metric attorney. Recently, the firm hired Ana Sanderson. Ana graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with High Distinction before attending UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, where she received "Best Brief" and "Best Oral Argument" in Moot Court. Ana served as a Legal Writing & Research teaching assistant at Hastings and competed as a member of the Hastings Trial Team, receiving the Donald Jay Sullivan Award for Aspiring Trial Attorneys in 2019 and 2020.



With plans to expand to Southern California, the firm shows no signs of letting up. Red Metric Law has a bright future to say the least, and their growth will be interesting to watch.



To book a free consultation please call 1-8338-NO-JAIL



Red Metric Law Office Locations:



-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541



-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607



-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105



-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336



-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110



-Walnut Creek Office: 800 S Broadway Suite 209, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Hayward, CA, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Red Metric Law opened its first office in 2012 in Hayward, CA. The firm has grown rapidly and operates in cities throughout the greater Bay Area, from Santa Rosa to Salinas. Red Metric Law is a criminal defense firm handling cases such as driving under the influence (DUI), drug crimes, domestic violence, larceny, grand theft, fraud, and even murder charges.The firm is equipped with a diverse staff, including having a Spanish translator available at all times. Red Metric Law has been reviewed as a premier defense firm, providing top-notch legal services at an affordable rate. Astonishingly, they do not require a retainer fee or down payment and they have flexible payment plans, accepting payments as low $250 a month. In a time when firms attempt to pump-out as many cases as possible for financial gain, it is a breath of fresh air to hear attorneys at Red Metric provide individualized attention to each client’s case.New attorneys are vying to join the quickly growing firm. The firm has a culture of excellence, so it is not an easy task to become a Red Metric attorney. Recently, the firm hired Ana Sanderson. Ana graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with High Distinction before attending UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, where she received "Best Brief" and "Best Oral Argument" in Moot Court. Ana served as a Legal Writing & Research teaching assistant at Hastings and competed as a member of the Hastings Trial Team, receiving the Donald Jay Sullivan Award for Aspiring Trial Attorneys in 2019 and 2020.With plans to expand to Southern California, the firm shows no signs of letting up. Red Metric Law has a bright future to say the least, and their growth will be interesting to watch.To book a free consultation please call 1-8338-NO-JAILRed Metric Law Office Locations:-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110-Walnut Creek Office: 800 S Broadway Suite 209, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Contact Information Red Metric Law

Cristina Becerra

1-510-999-5879



www.redmetric.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Red Metric Law