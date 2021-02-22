Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strategy Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Strategy Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Collection and Management of More Policy-Relevant Disaggregated Data to be Discussed at the Big Data and Analytics Strategies by Strategy Institute

The 7th Annual Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit will take place on March 24-25, 2021. Featuring some of Canada and North America’s most impressive C-level big data executives, the event will provide unprecedented access to transformative insights and brand-building expertise.

Toronto, Canada, February 22, 2021 --(



The purpose of the Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit 2021 is to provide data executives with current trends, strategic insights and best practices trending in technology, data, AI, machine learning, risk management and retaining talent. It is the largest cross-industry big data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) conference in Canada, commanding the attention of all those interested in improving their business and technology strategy, initiating a successful data management strategy and developing and deploying a data governance system. It is also a must-attend event for business leaders looking to explore the implementation risks of AI and ML and the use of big data for cybersecurity analytics.



Delegates will discover how the visionaries and leaders behind the world’s most iconic companies implement and leverage their analytics to derive actionable business insights. Between live, interactive sessions, turbo-charged, specialized breakout groups, privileged networking opportunities and on-demand workshops, keynotes and panels, the event will deliver an exceptional level of immersive, leading edge content.



The summit will also address delegates’ concerns around the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). Regulation, compliance standards and technological change are at the forefront of many big data leaders’ minds right now. The Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit will help attendees to focus on what’s happening, what’s changing and the latest innovations. This means that traditional industries such as finance and insurance, which are digitizing their services to keep up with changing customer demands, will be well served by the 2021 event.



Ümit Mustafa Kiziltan, Chief Data Officer, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for the Government of Canada, comments, “From our point of view, among the key challenges are: collection and management of more policy-relevant disaggregated data to inform inclusive public policy; improving open government and data via higher volumes of open data by design in more user friendly formats; expanding inter-jurisdictional data partnerships to further augment the analytical capacity/value of our immigration data; and of course, ensuring ethical and responsible use of data, big data while respecting personal information and privacy.”



The Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit will explore all of this and more. Previous summits have received an overall content satisfaction rating of 95% and a networking satisfaction rating of 98%. With 12+ new case studies to provide invaluable insights, a virtual exhibit hall and high-level networking access, the 2021 summit looks set to continue this impressive performance.



The event recognises that the time for making the case for big data is long past. Now, the task is to make the most of it – to monetize big data, drive efficiencies and create a competitive advantage. For business leaders looking to achieve this, the 7th Annual Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit is the must-attend event of 2021. Toronto, Canada, February 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The 7th Annual Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit will bring together business and data leaders with C-level executives from some of the world’s leading brands. With delegates able to join virtually from across the globe, the much-anticipated event will provide unprecedented knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities. Leading speakers will attend from award-winning companies including ATB, OLG, YelowPages.ca, AutoTrade.ca, Edelman, RBC Forbes, Mastercard, Google, Facebook, Uber, LG, Haliburton, Telus, Sunlife, Uber, KFC and more.The purpose of the Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit 2021 is to provide data executives with current trends, strategic insights and best practices trending in technology, data, AI, machine learning, risk management and retaining talent. It is the largest cross-industry big data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) conference in Canada, commanding the attention of all those interested in improving their business and technology strategy, initiating a successful data management strategy and developing and deploying a data governance system. It is also a must-attend event for business leaders looking to explore the implementation risks of AI and ML and the use of big data for cybersecurity analytics.Delegates will discover how the visionaries and leaders behind the world’s most iconic companies implement and leverage their analytics to derive actionable business insights. Between live, interactive sessions, turbo-charged, specialized breakout groups, privileged networking opportunities and on-demand workshops, keynotes and panels, the event will deliver an exceptional level of immersive, leading edge content.The summit will also address delegates’ concerns around the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). Regulation, compliance standards and technological change are at the forefront of many big data leaders’ minds right now. The Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit will help attendees to focus on what’s happening, what’s changing and the latest innovations. This means that traditional industries such as finance and insurance, which are digitizing their services to keep up with changing customer demands, will be well served by the 2021 event.Ümit Mustafa Kiziltan, Chief Data Officer, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for the Government of Canada, comments, “From our point of view, among the key challenges are: collection and management of more policy-relevant disaggregated data to inform inclusive public policy; improving open government and data via higher volumes of open data by design in more user friendly formats; expanding inter-jurisdictional data partnerships to further augment the analytical capacity/value of our immigration data; and of course, ensuring ethical and responsible use of data, big data while respecting personal information and privacy.”The Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit will explore all of this and more. Previous summits have received an overall content satisfaction rating of 95% and a networking satisfaction rating of 98%. With 12+ new case studies to provide invaluable insights, a virtual exhibit hall and high-level networking access, the 2021 summit looks set to continue this impressive performance.The event recognises that the time for making the case for big data is long past. Now, the task is to make the most of it – to monetize big data, drive efficiencies and create a competitive advantage. For business leaders looking to achieve this, the 7th Annual Big Data & Analytics Strategies Summit is the must-attend event of 2021. Contact Information Strategy Institute

Javier Zambrano

866-298-9343



https://www.strategyinstitute.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strategy Institute Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend