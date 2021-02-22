How to Create a "High-Touch" Candidate Experience in a Virtual World? Get Ready for Strategy Institute's 2021 Digital Talent Acquisition Summit

Press Releases Strategy Institute Press Release

The event will bring together human resource and people leaders from across North America to transform talent acquisition through strategy, best practices, insights, and tech

Toronto, Canada, February 22, 2021 --(



“The pandemic has accelerated the use of technology to recruit top talent,” said Tony Naldihno, VP Marketing at Strategy Institute. “With remote work here to stay, digital talent acquisition strategies cannot be considered a short-term fix. Recruiters need to be equipped to efficiently identify candidates out of what is now a saturated, global talent pool.”



In a recent Sage report 24% of businesses indicated they have started using AI for their talent acquisition needs with 56% planning to adopt AI technologies in the next 12 months. Event attendees will hear from talent acquisition leaders at Lowe’s, EY, Visa, Rogers and more than 25 other top organizations who are leveraging technology to increase success in all aspects of recruitment.



In addition to building the business case, participants will gain practical tips for recruiting diverse candidates and how to create a "high-touch" candidate experience in a virtual world. Top industry panel discussions, one-on-one networking, and the opportunity to test drive the latest tools and tech will be available during the two-day virtual event. Mid-level to senior executive human resource or people function leaders throughout North America are welcome.

