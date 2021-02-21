Five Key Reasons to Attend SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: 21st Annual Conference taking place virtually on the 10th – 11th May 2021, Pain Therapeutics is sponsored by Transpharmation and MD Biosciences and announces five key reasons to attend.

Online, United Kingdom, February 21, 2021 --(



Interested parties can attend the conference at only £299 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and £699 for vendors and commercial firms http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr2



With a strong programme and an expert speaker line-up, SMi Group share the top five key reasons to join the conference:

1. Astrazeneca opening address – Clinical Development on Ostroarthiritis

Update: Demonstration of significant pain relief in subjects with painful osteoarthritis of the knee with a novel anti NGF, anti-TNFa bispecific fusion protein

Presented by Iain Chessell, Global Head of Neuroscience, BioPharmaceuticals Research & Development from AstraZeneca



2. National Institutes of Health Spotlight Session – Expansion of Pain Research

Exploring the expansion of pain research at the National Institutes of Health

Presented by David Thomas, Senior Advisor National Institutes of Health



3. Biomarker Presentation from Collegium Pharmaceuticals

Where have we been and where should we go? Evaluating the role and development of Biomarkers.

Presented by Richard Malamaut, Chief Medical Officer & EVP at Collegium Pharmaceuticals



4. Novaremed’s Deep Dive Session – Diabetic Neuropathic Pain

Exploring Novaremed’s work in developing NRD.E1, an innovative therapy for diabetic neuropathic pain

Presented by Sara Mangialaio, Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novaremed



5. Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketplace online.

Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who is attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors

Sponsors can Exhibit a Virtual Booth: pack a customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings

Host & Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host meetings and even a virtual Networking social, with in built Zoom functionality



As Europe’s leading pain therapeutics conference, which will analyse the latest developments in the field of pain drug development, this is a must-attend for those wanting to learn how the industry is working to overcome the challenges of opioid base treatment.



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr2



Sponsored by: Transpharmation and MD Biosciences



To join Pain Therapeutics Conference as a sponsor/exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

10–11 May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr2

#SMiPain



About SMi Group:

