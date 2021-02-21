Five Key Reasons to Attend SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

Online, United Kingdom, February 21, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Convening on the 10th and 11th of May 2021, SMi Group are delighted to host its 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference which will provide insights into cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends and will explore novel pain drug targets and novel biomarkers. It will also explore how COVID-19 has changed the experience of clinical trials and presented an opportunity to reform approach to data verification, analysis, collection and more.
Interested parties can attend the conference at only £299 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and £699 for vendors and commercial firms http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr2
With a strong programme and an expert speaker line-up, SMi Group share the top five key reasons to join the conference:
1. Astrazeneca opening address – Clinical Development on Ostroarthiritis
Update: Demonstration of significant pain relief in subjects with painful osteoarthritis of the knee with a novel anti NGF, anti-TNFa bispecific fusion protein
Presented by Iain Chessell, Global Head of Neuroscience, BioPharmaceuticals Research & Development from AstraZeneca
2. National Institutes of Health Spotlight Session – Expansion of Pain Research
Exploring the expansion of pain research at the National Institutes of Health
Presented by David Thomas, Senior Advisor National Institutes of Health
3. Biomarker Presentation from Collegium Pharmaceuticals
Where have we been and where should we go? Evaluating the role and development of Biomarkers.
Presented by Richard Malamaut, Chief Medical Officer & EVP at Collegium Pharmaceuticals
4. Novaremed’s Deep Dive Session – Diabetic Neuropathic Pain
Exploring Novaremed’s work in developing NRD.E1, an innovative therapy for diabetic neuropathic pain
Presented by Sara Mangialaio, Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novaremed
5. Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Live and On Demand speaker content: Get access to the latest strategies and case studies from your marketplace online.
Network with all the event attendees: Connect, see who is attending, chat and share contact details with all online delegates, speakers and sponsors
Sponsors can Exhibit a Virtual Booth: pack a customized booth full of documents, videos and even show who is manning the booth during the event and hosting meetings
Host & Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host meetings and even a virtual Networking social, with in built Zoom functionality
As Europe’s leading pain therapeutics conference, which will analyse the latest developments in the field of pain drug development, this is a must-attend for those wanting to learn how the industry is working to overcome the challenges of opioid base treatment.
The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr2
Sponsored by: Transpharmation and MD Biosciences
To join Pain Therapeutics Conference as a sponsor/exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference
10–11 May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr2
#SMiPain
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk