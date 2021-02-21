Senior Experts to Discuss Unmanned Platform Autonomy at the Virtual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in May

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Five senior experts from different organisations are set to present on unmanned platform autonomy at the virtual conference in May.

Those who attend the two-day event will have the opportunity to virtually network over five hours with more than eight different nations including: Australia, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, US, and more.



It is £499 for government, public sector and military personnel to attend and just £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr2



With rapidly evolving autonomous technology spanning everything from advanced sensors to navigation systems, the maritime industry is embracing this emerging technology for its vast opportunities for naval missions, cost-effectiveness, safety, and fuel efficiency. *



Delegates at the virtual event in May will hear updates from senior experts on unmanned platform autonomy. The presentations include:



• Future Trends in Autonomous Warfare and AI

Presented by Commander Paul Hornsby, Lead, Autonomous Warfare Systems, Royal Australian Navy



• Enrolling Autonomy in Modern Underwater Warfare

Presented by Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV



• Marine Autonomous Systems: Research and Applications

Presented by Dr Sanjay Sharma, Head of Autonomous Marine Systems Research Group and Associate (Reader) Professor in Intelligent Autonomous Control Systems, University of Plymouth



• Long Range Marine Autonomous System Operations for Marine Science

Presented by Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre



• A Modular AUV: Exploring New Mission Capabilities –

Presented by Mr Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN & Presented by Mr Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARIN



Industries across the globe are adopting new autonomous innovations. Therefore, there has never been a better time to gather and explore these technologies together in order to maximise the opportunities.



The 2021 brochure is now available at http://www.umsconference.com/pr2



Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

12th - 13th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Leonardo, Navantia and Ocean Infinity



To sponsor and/or exhibit at this event, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: workboat.com



About SMi Group:

