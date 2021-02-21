Prescott College Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT and LMS Help Desk Support

Press Releases BlackBeltHelp Press Release

BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce its partnership to provide after-hours IT and Moodle support with Prescott College.

Prescott College will also leverage the Simplify Platform (https://www.blackbelthelp.com/simplify.html) to assist users with self-service options. These products will help the University in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.



Benefits to the Prescott College:



Removing student barriers to remote/online learning

Delivering cost-effective services

Expanding service and increasing efficiency

Reduced costs



The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):



1. General IT:



Network Connectivity

Productivity Applications

Antivirus / Security Utilities

Operating System Support

Email

Password Reset



2. Moodle® LMS:



Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access

Basic Instructor Grade book issues

Assignment submission failures

Course navigation & finding grades

Adding/Dropping courses



About BlackBeltHelp:



BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.



Fiona Wood

844-255-2358



https://www.blackbelthelp.com



