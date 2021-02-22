Megan Tull, Entrepreneur Success Strategist and Best-selling Author, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on February 24th, 2021 at 12 p.m. pst

San Diego, CA, February 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace welcomes a new guest – Megan Tull. Tull is an Entrepreneur Success Strategist. Megan is CEO and Founder of Silverlining Concepts, LLC, an innovative business coaching and consulting firm. Megan’s passion and expertise are to help high-achieving, success-conscious business professionals and entrepreneurs to eliminate the struggle and overwhelm by re-designing their career or business to align with their unique value and true-self. She helps them to discover their “Brilliance” allowing them to authentically attract their ideal clients with ease generating more profit and more fun in their career or business…all while making a difference in the world.
On February 24th, 2021 Tull will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing how to uncover the "passionista" within including mindset strategies on how to persevere when the going gets tough to overcome any obstacles that may get in the way.
“The only difference between those you drive towards their goals and get what they want in life and those you can’t is confidence,” says Tull. “Once you truly realize just how capable, talented and amazing you are; that belief along with a calm faith-based sense of certainty is the key ingredient in truly realizing your value and having others realize it too.”
Plus while she was in the GOLDen chair she will answer these key questions about her GOLDen attributes:
Who she is - what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer
What she does - how she shares her GOLDen attributes
and why she do what she does - how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others
GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace to
Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers
Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose
Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams
Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable
And much, much more
To learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocPeace
Please contact us at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.
About doc.Peace
Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.
Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.
doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."
Find and share doc.Peace’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.
For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.
Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration
doc.Peace hosts live weekly trainings on Wednesdays at 12 pm PST. Go to bit.ly/joindocPeace to register for these transformative sessions.