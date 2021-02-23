Team of WooPlus Dating App Launches Zaftigx: A Lifestyle Fashion App for Curvy Women

WooPlus is the #1 dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love. For the 5 rich experiences of curvy people and inspired by the cash back business model, it’s now launching the new lifestyle fashion app Zaftigx for curvy women, where you can explore trends, enjoy deals, and cash back. This new app will not only help women in making their fashion choices but will also serve as the one-stop digital platform for all their fashion needs.

Zaftigx is a membership-based fashion cash back app for curvy women, offering everything from real and instant cash back to recommending the best choices in fashion. Furthermore, it is basically taking the existing features of other cash back app to the next level by emerging as the one-stop fashion platform for the curvy women.



“Zaftigx is all about the fashion for curvy women, and I must say that the business model of cash back played a major role in inspiring us to come up with this great app,” said Neil, the Founder of WooPlus, and the Creator of Zaftigx, while talking about the business model. In addition, Zaftigx offers a great new feature called "THE PICKS," which basically features hot fashion items and outfits, as well as guides and recommendations from the top plus size models and influencers.



On the other hand, Zaftigx provide the “Deals” and “Cash Back” features to users to let them enjoy saving money. The VIP users will get higher Cash Back in Zaftigx. The benefit of saving money is common in both the apps, and in the 21st century, time is money.



“Zaftigx is a lifestyle app focusing on curvy fashion, which enables stylish curvy women to explore the contemporary trends, while also enjoys great deals, discounts, and cash back,” said the Neil, while discussing the key benefits of this app. The team of WooPlus has been working with utmost dedication for the past five years for curvy women, Neil and his team has learned that many curvy women are very beautiful, but it is very difficult for them to find the right clothes that can enable them to confidently show their beauty. Zaftigx is launched to add value to the fashion life of curvy women and making the curvy women now realize that they do not have limited choices in fashion anymore.



“When I learned that the early access to Zaftigx is now open, I immediately downloaded the app as one of its early users and I must say that it is looking good,” said Linda from New York, who is an inspiring plus size influencer on Instagram, and a new member of the Zaftigx family. According to Neil, Zaftigx will also establish alliances with all plus size fashion brands in the future to make curvy fashion more popular and mainstream. Based on the initial downloads, the feedback received by this app has been phenomenal, and the users are already recommended their friends to join the growing Zaftigx family.



About Zaftigx

