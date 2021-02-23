CougarShield® Wins the 2020 Global Automotive Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CougarShield International Press Release

CougarShield® celebrates recognition of the 2020 Global Automotive Awards – Best Nanotechnology Enhanced Car Care Solutions Provider – South East Asia.

Singapore, Singapore, February 23, 2021 --(



Excerpt from Corporate Vision:

https://www.cv-magazine.com/corporate-vision-unveils-the-winners-of-the-2020-global-awards/



Corporate Vision Magazine has announced the winners of the 2020 Global Automotive Awards.



The automotive industry is often overlooked when it comes to spotlighting business innovation and success. It’s also an industry of, fittingly, many moving parts, coming together to make a whole. As a result, it would be remiss to focus only on the assembly line, as impressive and fundamental as that is.



Ultimately, the Global Automotive Awards is launched in 2020 to showcase businesses that play crucial roles in this expansive cornerstone of business, logistics, and manufacturing. Whether it be master locksmiths designing the latest mechanisms, body and paint studios or driving schools – the automotive industry wears many faces indeed and all contribute to the greater landscape.



Awards Coordinator Jazmin Collins commented: “It’s been an honour to connect to those who drive this industry to ever greater heights. To see how businesses all over the world interconnect, thrive, develop, and grow. I offer a sincere congratulations to all of the winners recognised in this programme and wish you all a wonderful 2021 ahead.”



To learn more about these illustrious winners, and to find out the secrets behind their success, please visit http://www.cv-magazine.com.



Vincent Soh, Commercial Director at CougarShield International, commented on the win. “CougarShield® has emerged as an innovative brand in the coatings industry, and we are very happy to be identified by Corporate Vision for the 2020 Global Automotive Awards, Best Nanotechnology Enhanced Car Care Solutions Provider – South East Asia. CougarShield will strive to create more wins and forge more strategic partnerships worldwide.”



https://www.cv-magazine.com/winners/cougarshield-international-pte-ltd/



About CougarShield International

CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield® coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield's® unique water-based formulation is also eco-friendly with no negative impact on the environment.



About Corporate Vision

Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres, with the goal to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive and more efficient world of work. Corporate Vision is bought to you by AI Global Media, a B2B digital publishing group founded in 2010. The group currently has 13 brands within its portfolio that include luxury lifestyle, construction, healthcare and small business focused publications. AI Global Media is dedicated to delivering content you can trust.



For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at www.CougarShield.com.



Source: PR2102027 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd



Media Contact

Vincent Soh

6598007800



www.cougarshield.com



