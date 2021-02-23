Ground-Up Flavor Company Offers a Delicious Reprieve for Scorched Palates

Press Releases Ground-Up Flavor Company LLC Press Release

Ground-Up Flavor Company launches it's flagship hot sauce Lovestuff Five Pepper Sauce for wide release.

Lovestuff Five Pepper Sauce is an all natural hot sauce made from a blend of green chilies, garlic, spices, ginger, juniper berries and rui sea salt. It was designed by Ground-Up Flavor Company to be a flavor forward experience that pairs well with all manner of cuisine. “We wanted to create a pepper sauce that was flavorful, approachable and versatile that didn’t focus so much on the heat. Lovestuff is the result of that desire and our labors, we couldn’t be more proud of it,” said founder Maurice Tyms.



Find your bottle of delicious bliss at groundupflavor.com



About Ground-Up Flavor Company LLC-Ground-Up Flavor Company specializes in crafting all-natural, flavor forward pepper sauces that emphasize unique flavor profiles as well as food pairing excellence. Founded in 2014 in Decatur, Georgia, Ground-Up Flavor Company is committed to using the freshest ingredients that are sourced as locally as possible. They also advocate promoting the various aspects of hot sauce rather than the degree of heat. Their goal is to make hot sauce more approachable by shifting the conversation.



Maurice Tyms

901-581-5239



https://www.groundupflavor.com



