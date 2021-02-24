Just Two Weeks to Go Until Future Soldier Technology 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The 7th Annual Future Soldier Technology conference, sponsored by Glenair and other industry leaders, will take place in just two weeks' time, on 9th - 10th March 2021.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the 7th Annual Future Soldier Technology conference will take place in just two weeks’ time on their Virtual Conference Platform. Sponsored by industry leaders Glenair, blackned GmbH, Bren-Tronics, DTC, HIPPO Multipower, Thales and TrellisWare, the event will provide an in-depth look into soldier modernisation programmes.With just two weeks to go until the event, interested parties are urged to book now to avoid disappointment. The rate for military and government personnel is just £299, and for commercial organisations it’s £999. Bookings can be made online at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom6.Future Soldier Technology 2021 will host a number of invaluable keynote briefings delivered by senior military officers and capability directors, as well as briefings from Glenair, blackned, DTC, HIPPO Multipower and Thales, who will provide crucial industry perspectives on soldier modernisation programmes.Some key presentations to watch include:1) Acquiring Dismounted Infantry Technology in Support of Dismounted Soldier OperationsMr Nick Taylor CEng FIMechE MAPM RPP, Head of Soldier, Training and Special Projects, DE&S, UK Ministry of Defence2) Optimising Soldier Modernisation Through the Work of the Infantry Trials and Development Unit and TommyWorksLieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, Commanding Officer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army and Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Soldier Systems, British Army HQ3) Maximising Lethality and Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Through Enhanced Weapon OpticsColonel Frédéric Edel, Director, Infantry Development Directorate, French Armed Forces4) Developing and Supplying Effective Equipment and Materiel to Meet the Needs of the Modern Norwegian Dismounted SoldierLieutenant Colonel Torstein Espolin Johnson, Soldier System Coordinator, Norwegian Defence Material Agency5) LCG DSS Future View of NATO Soldier System DevelopmentMajor Magnus Hallberg, LCG DSS Chairman, NATO / Swedish Armed ForcesAs the only conference exclusively focused on dismounted soldier technology, Future Soldier Technology 2021 will be an essential event for all those in the field, gathering operational users, capability development directors and industry professionals from across the globe to network and discuss soldier modernisation programmes, current requirements, new technologies and more.The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure are available to view online at: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom6.SMi’s 7th Annual Future Soldier Technology Conference9th – 10th March 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyGold sponsor: GlenairSponsored by: blackned GmbH, Bren-Tronics, DTC, HIPPO Multipower, Thales and TrellisWareTo sponsor and exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

