easyJet Holidays Employs Personalisation to Help Customers Find Their Dream Holiday

Leading holiday company uses bd4travel’s AI technology to enhance digital performance.

Frankfurt, Germany, February 24, 2021



As a recently launched business under the popular easyJet brand, easyJet holidays operates its own in-house team, with a unique customer service model and standalone website. It provides great value city and beach holidays to over 100 destinations.



The holiday company completed a six-week trial of bd4travel’s AI personalisation technology, seeking to enhance their website performance. The results included a 5% higher click rate and uplifted booking revenue, resulting in an ROI of over 600 percent.



This was achieved by easyJet holidays implementing personalised search result lists to instantly respond to visitors’ engagement. Using bd4travel’s technology, the easyJet holidays website is now able to present available holidays which match the customer’s profile, created in real-time from signals captured from their onsite behaviour.



The innovative approach enables easyJet holidays’ digital team to drill into all aspects of the search and booking journey to better understand its customers and provide the most relevant and engaging holiday recommendations. Customers are presented with highly relevant holiday choices, matched exactly to their needs and desires.



Ian Chambers, Director of Digital at easyJet holidays, said: “Our digital team takes an agile approach to deployment, continually testing and revising the presentation of content and offers. Being data driven helps us optimise the online experience for our customers, and bd4travel’s technology allows us to react in real-time to individual users. The ability to reflect individualism and tailor content to each user is key in a competitive market place.”



Alex Black, Digital Experience Manager at easyJet holidays, said: “In the current climate, user behaviour is highly variable. To better understand our customers, we wanted to adapt our approach to data and improve our understanding of how we can best serve different users. The bd4travel personalisation platform is incredibly intuitive. The insights and guidance from the team enable us to optimise our site and identify opportunities at a really quick pace, helping our customers make travel decisions faster and in fewer clicks - which is a great result for them and us.”



Andy Owen-Jones, CEO at bd4travel, added: “The trial period proved to easyJet holidays how easily our technology lets them display the right holiday to the right user at the right time. It's not about averages or personas or segments, but individuals. Our technology drives relevant product displays in real-time, optimising the customer’s online experience and providing increased engagement and more bookings for online travel companies.”



Following the successful initial test period, easyJet holidays and bd4travel are working closely together to explore the wider use of personalised holiday recommendations and content in other areas of the site as well as further customer touchpoints.



bd4travel utilises Artificial Intelligence in real-time to optimise the performance of online travel companies including Emirates Group, Hilton Hotels, HolidayCheck, Expedia, TUI, TravelRepublic and Europcar. The Frankfurt-based company’s technology provides personalised recommendations based on real-time user data, combined with machine learning based on previous user experiences as well as over 800 "experience signals" and intent classifications.



