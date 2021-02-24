Air Force Research Laboratory to Provide Updates on Their Small Satellite Projects at Small Satellites 2021

London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Convening on 26th – 27th April, Small Satellites 2021 will take place online as a virtual conference to explore economies of scale, small satellite production and design, regulatory considerations, and key programme updates from leading space agencies, militaries and commercial solution providers.
Late last year, the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate opened the doors on a new lab for testing materials and designs for spacecraft technology which can assemble and manufacture satellites on-orbit.
The new lab focuses on high-strength materials and satellites structures that can expand the types of missions that small satellites can perform; with the push towards hybrid architecture and smaller satellites, the ability to bring large satellite capability to small satellites has become ever more important.
With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Ms Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Air Force Research Lab / Space Vehicle Directorate, will be speaking at Small Satellites 2021 to provide insight into AFRL's Small Satellite Portfolio, launch timelines for projects, why partnerships are so important for small and cube satellites, and more.
Her presentation will be as follows:
"Applications for Small & Cube Satellites"
· AFRL’s Small Satellite Portfolio and how these assets can meet Air Force objectives
· Launch timelines for projects and recent successes various missions
· Case studies in small and cube satellites in current use: functions, material design and operational feedback
· Work with Dstl and other international partners in building architectural approaches for small satellite integration into the DoD architecture
· Concluding thoughts: why partnerships for small and CubeSats are important and developing system integration
Presented by Ms Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Air Force Research Lab / Space Vehicle Directorate.
Small Satellites 2021 will be an essential event for those wanting to understand what emerging mega-constellations mean from a regulatory perspective, and learn how future launch is being developed with critical perspectives from industry, space agencies and militaries developing this capability.
