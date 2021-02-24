Meals On Wheels for Kids Seeking National Expansion Partners in Eastern United States to Ensure Kids Can Access Free Meals During School Closures

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Tampa, FL, February 24, 2021 --(



With the release of its Request for Proposals (RFP)(www.mow4kids.com),TBNEH is offering a unique opportunity to organizations interested in launching community programs within the eastern United States that deliver nutritious meals to transportation-disadvantaged and homebound families with children. The MOW4Kids National Expansion Program is committed to providing essential support to at least 15 such partner organizations in 2021. TBNEH will accept applications on a rolling basis.



“Millions of kids go hungry in the US without school lunches when schools are closed every summer. When COVID struck and schools shut down, the problem became even greater,” said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director. “Meals On Wheels for Kids brings food to the homes of those children who are unable to get to school meal distribution sites because they are limited by transportation issues, weather, family circumstances, and more.”



Through innovative collaborations and partnerships, MOW4Kids has significantly reduced childhood hunger in Tampa Bay. Since its inception, TBNEH’s unique Meals on Wheels program has delivered half a million meals to families with children in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.



Ms. Peacock added, “Meals On Wheels for Kids is an essential community program. We are excited to bring MOW4Kids to other communities across the country. The national expansion of this program is vital at this stage because the need is not going away. Kids are going hungry at home by not going to school. These children need our help now and we will do everything we can to make sure they have the nutritious meals they need.”



Schools and community organizations can access the MOW4Kids RFP and partner application at www.mow4kids.com. For additional information, visit www.networktoendhunger.org.



The Network is currently accepting donations to help support the MOW4Kids National Expansion Program at www.networktoendhunger.org.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

