Revenue Cycle Expert Help4Docs: 13 Reasons Why Practices Need to Stop Doing Everything Manually Or Risk Lost Revenue

Toni Appelberg-Parks is a Health Administrator who has worked in the industry since 1987, based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. As an expert in outpatient Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI-O) and Risk Adjustment Coding, she offers her advice on reasons why a practice management system can help practices thrive. Marwan Essam is a Dentist with a background in practice management.

Las Vegas, NV, February 25, 2021 --(



Making administrative tasks work for you.



Practice management software systems are now used by most practices to handle administrative tasks, due to the efficiency and proficiency they allow, ultimately saving time and money. Here’s how:



1) Beginning with insurance verification, which is a time-consuming process, a great feature of good practice management software, the software can automate this process of estimating the amount of money patients would have to pay at the time of service.

2) Also, practice management software can schedule appointments in more efficient way to help different types of patients to be scheduled for the correct visit type.

3) Another great function is alerting patients for upcoming visits using SMS and email messages.

4) A practice management system should be secure in protecting patient data, and especially if it allows

5) processing of ACH, credit, and debit card payments.

6) While medical coding is complicated and can be obstructive, now most

7) Insurances can be billed electronically as practice management systems are inclusive of all accepted codes needed to produce claims.



Clinical importance of automation.

8) To document the patient care within a practice, clinical staff use software called an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) that stores all the clinical information for patients. It is to be distinguished from Electronic Health Record (EHR), which stores and saves a patient’s medical records from more than one practice. Why have a room filled with papers and charts when it could be used as patient room?

9) From the beginning when a patient visit starts with taking vitals like blood pressure and temperature, time is saved because the system can be connected to vital-taking equipment that records information directly into patient digital charts. This can add up to significant time savings.



The big integration.

10) Both types of systems serve to streamline the workflow of the practice and

11) provide better care for patients. And by their integration, practices will achieve the goal of complete automation of patient and practice management, and subsequently

12) increase practice efficiencies and likely their

13) bottom line due to the ability to serve greater numbers.



All that said, the systems are yet be perfect. Doctors need more flexibility regarding authorizing refills, permitting referrals, and ordering mammograms and MRIs. Additional automation and advancement are required so they do not need to worry about billing and coding errors and can practice medicine without a plethora of restrictions, but technology in the world of practice management, is well on its way.



Toni Parks

480-416-0144



help4docs.com

208-629-7989



