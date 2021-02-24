Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Autism Speaks

Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their March sales to Autism Speaks St. Louis through Closets for a Cause. The nonprofit has been in St. Louis since 2002 and is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

“Autism Speaks is honored to be chosen as the Saint Louis Closet Co. Closets for a Cause partner for the month of March,” said Betti Guzman, senior regional director of Autism Speaks. “It is through local partnerships like this that empowers us to provide crucial resources, research, advocacy, and support to meet urgent needs today and ensure a brighter future tomorrow.”



Eighty-five cents of every dollar Autism Speaks spends is funding research, advocacy, programs, and services. Their fundraising supports people in every community by providing 24/7 access to online resources, being the primary source of information and referral, and advocating at the federal and state level. In addition, their grants to organizations working in communities around the country can have the most lasting impact on autistic people and their families.



Autism Speaks helps over 1,000 families in the St. Louis area a year. This includes families requesting financial assistance and support as well as outreach made to their Autism Response Team, an information line for the autism community. For more information, please visit www.autismspeaks.org.



Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $35,696.01 to multiple local nonprofits since 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., Toys for Tots, and Pedal the Cause.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



