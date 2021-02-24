PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BluePrint Data

Press Release

Receive press releases from BluePrint Data: By Email RSS Feeds:

BluePrint Data Celebrates Safer Internet Day with Kidsnet Internet Parental Controls and Security


BluePrint Data is developing Kidsnet, an Internet Filtering app that locks children into a safe "walled garden."

Jacksonville, FL, February 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BluePrint Data, the leader in high quality, OEM, integrable Internet Security is proud to support Safer Internet Day and better internet for kids with its Kidsnet® computer software product. Kidsnet locks your kids into a "walled garden" of websites that have been reviewed and marked as safe by human reviewers (not bots, AI, or automated technology). In addition, Kidsnet has all the security features that businesses use to protect networks from all kind of outsider intrusions, viruses, hacks, and ransomware making it an integrated solution for all cyber security needs.

Kidsnet acts as a protective shield between your kid’s computer and the threats from the cyber world.

Kidsnet, expected for a release this summer, is a premier parental control and Internet security solution that enables children to benefit from online content, applications, and tools without exposure to web-borne malware and viruses, social network or media distractions, or inappropriate web content. Kidsnet is compliant with several educational standards including the United States Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).

Kidsnet uses the BluePrint Data human reviewed website database, the world’s largest list of 100% human reviewed and categorized websites, covering 99% of the active web. By locking Kidsnet users into only websites that professional web site reviewers have designated as safe we assure, they are safe and protected. Adding to the security are the integrated tools to eliminate web-borne malware, viruses, and malicious content.

The Most Trusted Website Content Authority in the World
BluePrint Data (and by extension BluePrint Data India) specializes in providing high quality Website / URL Filtering, which makes them the most trusted Website content authority in the world. In fact, other Internet Filtering companies’ contract with BluePrint Data to complete web site / URL content reviews to improve their filter databases or when their automated technology can’t determine a website or URLs content.
Contact Information
BluePrint Data
Bob Dahlstrom
904-647-3979
Contact
www.blueprintdata.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BluePrint Data
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help