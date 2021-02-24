BluePrint Data Celebrates Safer Internet Day with Kidsnet Internet Parental Controls and Security

Press Releases BluePrint Data Press Release

BluePrint Data is developing Kidsnet, an Internet Filtering app that locks children into a safe "walled garden."

Jacksonville, FL, February 24, 2021 --



Kidsnet acts as a protective shield between your kid’s computer and the threats from the cyber world.



Kidsnet, expected for a release this summer, is a premier parental control and Internet security solution that enables children to benefit from online content, applications, and tools without exposure to web-borne malware and viruses, social network or media distractions, or inappropriate web content. Kidsnet is compliant with several educational standards including the United States Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).



Kidsnet uses the BluePrint Data human reviewed website database, the world’s largest list of 100% human reviewed and categorized websites, covering 99% of the active web. By locking Kidsnet users into only websites that professional web site reviewers have designated as safe we assure, they are safe and protected. Adding to the security are the integrated tools to eliminate web-borne malware, viruses, and malicious content.



The Most Trusted Website Content Authority in the World

Bob Dahlstrom

904-647-3979



www.blueprintdata.com



